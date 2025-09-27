



English newnationalPakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif admits a hybrid governance model: eludes the question on the suspension of the army chief. Stressing on the decision -making system of the joint military government

Khawaja Asif has discussed many questions, including Imran Khan, United States and China in the interview

The Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, said in an interview on Friday that the country was governed by a “hybrid model”, with the military and the government jointly managing national affairs.

When asked if the military chief, General Asim Munnir, has more power than the Minister of Defense, Asif rejected the complaint, saying: “No, this is not the case. I am a political activist and elected by the people.”

The Minister explained that if the influence of the military is more visible due to the history of the Pakistans of the military regime, decision -making in the country operates by consensus. “Even if we do not agree, we always make decisions together,” said AIF.

Asif has also criticized American democracy, referring to it as a “deep state”, a term describing groups, including intelligence agencies, senior officials, soldiers and other influential people, who secretly control the policies and decisions of a country.

During the interview, Asif made a confusing statement concerning former Prime Minister Imran Khans X (formerly Twitter), without providing clear details on his management.

Comments on Imran Khans X account

Asif has aroused controversy while discussing former Prime Minister Imran Khans X (formerly Twitter).

He said Khan had exploited the Adiala prison account in Rawalpindi, contradicting a previous statement that she had been managed from India.

Asif said the intelligence reports support his complaint, although he cannot make proofs public. “Either Khan directs the prison account, or he should say who directs him,” he said.

On Khans, a three -year sentence in a corruption case, which UN experts have qualified “illegal”, AIF refrain from commenting directly, affirming that the former PM must prove his innocence.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Pakistan Adiala prison since 2023

Foreign policy: reliable China, unreliable American

On foreign relations, the Asif has described China as a most reliable ally of Pakistans, noting that the country provides most Pakistans, Submarines and Weapons.

He criticized the United States as “unreliable” and said that defense cooperation with China continues to develop.

