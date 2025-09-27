Kaesang inaugurates the Jokowi diploma downloader to become a PSI DPP administrator









Central Lombok – The president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep inaugurated PSI DPP management for 2025-2030. One of them is Dian Sandi Utama, the figure who had downloaded a diploma from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which is now reliable to serve as a Department of Information and Social Media of the DPP PSI. The inauguration took place in a theater in the Thamrin region, Central Jakarta, Friday (09/26/2025). The name Dian Sandi is called the secretary general of the PSI, Raja Juli Antoni, when reading the composition of management. “Recognizing because I was given confidence as a DPP administrator, so I will work in accordance with the orders and management management,” Dian told Detikbali on Saturday (09/27/2025) via Whatsapp. Scroll to continue with content Dian explained that he was not a new person in PSI. He was already president of the PSI NTB DPW at the time of Grace Natalie, then became the regional coordinator of Bali-Nura (Korwil) during the management of Giring Ganesha. Now Kaesang is once again confident in the ranks of the central management. “I changed my leadership 3 times in this party, from the start as a regional administrator. Dian never thought that she would have this confidence. He stressed that he was ready to work with other administrators to get PSI through Parliament. “As a boy in the village, I am grateful to have trusted,” he said. Dian Sandi Utama was previously public projectors in 2025 after downloading a photo of the Jokowi President diploma on social networks. The download sparked a legal case and a police exam. (DPW / DPW)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/nusra/d-8133526/kaesang-lantik-pengunggah-ijazah-jokowi-jadi-pengurus-dpp-psi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

