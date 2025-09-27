Trump says hell sends troops to Portland to manage national terrorists





President Donald Trump, on the right, welcomes the Air Force colonel Christopher Mr. Robinson, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, before getting on the Navy on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday September 26, 2025, after a day trip to the Ryder Cup Golf Tournament à Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, Ny

Luis M. Alvarez / AP

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would send troops to Portland, Oregon, authorizing all the strength, if necessary to manage national terrorists as he widens his controversial deployments in more American cities.

He made this announcement on social networks, writing that he ordered the Ministry of Defense to provide all the troops necessary to protect the Ravée Portland war.

Trump said the decision was necessary to protect US immigration and customs application, which he qualified as an antifa attack siege and other domestic terrorists.

On Saturday morning, in response, the democratic representative of American Oregon Maxine Dexter said that such a deployment would be a blatant abuse of power and a betrayal of American values.

Trump wants to tell a story about Portland who does not reflect who we are. Said Dexter. The portland we love is strong, compassionate and firm in its commitment to protect our neighbors. We did not ask for federal agents and we do not want them. Let me be clear: the portland we love will not be divided by the federal forces.

Friday evening, Oregon leaders had already organized an emergency press conference to deal with a potential increase in the presence of federal officers in Portland.

The representative Dexter, the mayor of Portland Keith Wilson and the American Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley were one of those who spoke during the event, following reports of multiple observations of armored cars that come and came from the Portland ice building on Southwest Macadam in Portland.

Mayor Wilson opened his comments saying that there was a sudden influx of federal troops.

Officials could not say how many federal agents suddenly emerged in the city, or the agencies they represented.

Confront the radicals on the left after the assassination of Kirks

The reported increase occurred after President Donald Trump has repeatedly portrayed the city as well as out of control, which local officials have challenged.

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the republican president has intensified his efforts to face what he calls the radical left, which he blamed for the problems of political violence.

He deployed the National Guard and the Marines in active service in Los Angeles during the summer and in the context of his takeover of the police in the District of Columbia.

The installation of ice in Portland was the target of frequent demonstrations, sometimes leading to violent clashes. Some federal agents were injured and several demonstrators were accused of assault. When the demonstrators erected a guillotine earlier this month, the Ministry of Internal Security described it as disarticulated behavior.

Trump, in the comments Thursday at the Oval Office, suggested that a kind of operation was in preparation.

Were going to go out and were going to make a large number of these people from Portland, he said, describing them as professional agitators and anarchists.

Earlier in September, Trump had described to live in Portland as a life in hell and said that he was planning to send federal troops because he recently threatened to fight crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

Like other mayors across the country, I did not ask – and I do not need – federal intervention, said Keith Wilson, mayor of Portlands, in a statement after the threat of Trumps. Wilson said his city had protected freedom of expression while approaching occasional violence and destruction of property.

In Tennessee, Memphis is preparing for an influx of troops from the National Guard and, Friday, the Republican Governor Bill Lee said they would be a wave of resources to fight crime in the city.

This is a history in development and can be updated.

