



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the CPC central committee and president of the Central Military Commission, Waves To The Crowds gathering to see it at Urumqi Tianshan International Airport in northwestern Xinjiang Uygur China, September 25, 2025. Residents and officials of all ethnic groups in the northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was greatly inspired after Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the big rally celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Uygur Autonomous Region of the Xinjiang in Urumqi on Thursday morning. President XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, went from Xinjiang from September 23 to 25. XI has urged the region to build a modern socialist Xinjiang which is characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, wealth, cultural progress and sounds the environment, where people live and work in peace and content. The local population has said that over the past seven decades, the region has undergone major changes with the increase in living standards and has committed to continuing to contribute to the construction of a modernized Xinjiang during Chinese modernization. Halimulati Rexiti, an interpreter of the Turpan City Song and Dance troupe, said that she was particularly happy and excited to meet the secretary general. "My hometown has changed enormously. All ethnic groups live like a family, united as grenade seeds," she said. My Lingxiang, head of the Urumqi community, praised the convenience of medical care and education in the Xinjiang today. "Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, our feeling of security, happiness and fulfillment has improved regularly," he noted. At the end of 2020, the Xinjiang, formerly one of the most depleted areas of China, had come out of poverty alongside the rest of China, raising 3.06 million rural residents of destitution, according to the white paper entitled "CPC guidelines to govern the Xinjiang in the new era: Practice and achievements". Official data show that regional GDP has reached more than 2 yuan billions (around 281.4 billion dollars) in 2024, 203 times that of 1955, reaching an average annual growth rate of 8%. The population of Xinjiang rose from 4.78 million in 1953 to 25.85 million in 2020, the populations of ethnic minorities from 4.45 million to 14.93 million during the same period. Xinjiang officials promised to carry out CPC directives on Xinjiang governance in order to further promote the development of the region. Bai Lin, an official of Hetian, said that as a representative of the officials assigned to the Xinjiang, he feels deeply honored and proud. "The secretary general asked us to respect the party's strategy to govern the Tang Peike, a village official, said that President Xinjiang's visit shows his care and concerns for people from all ethnic groups in the Xinjiang. "We will follow his advice, develop industries with the forces of Xinjiang and help the villagers to achieve common prosperity and a better life," said Tang. Peng Ziyuan, deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Party Cultural Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd., is committed to further integration of the distinctive resources of the Xinjiang and to make Xinjiang a well -known world tourist place. "We are now more determined to deepen cultural and tourist integration and promote high quality development in Xinjiang," he said.

