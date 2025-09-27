Politics
Not tired for the gadget, the DPI was sure that the figure of J who was the president of the PSI Board of Directors was Jokowi
Kedaipna.com- The Executive Director of Indonesian Political Review (DPI), Iwan Setiawan, assessed that the figure with Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of PSI Widodo assessed Iwan Setiawan.
I am sure, what we hear as the figure of Mister J who was chairman of the PSI Board of Directors was former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Iwan told Jakarta on Saturday (09/27/2025).
Iwan also regretted, the Indonesian Solidarity Party where the PSI has always made a gadget on the I INSIAL which would hold the post of chairman of the board of directors. Iwan said the public could guess the figure.
He should no longer be a gadget, has just announced. The public can also guess on this subject, said Iwan.
In addition, Iwan explained, certain arguments for the reason of Jokowi were figures with the initials J which would be the chairman of the PSI board of directors. First, Jokowi said he will work hard for PSI.
And deliver PSI to enter a resident of the Parliament in Senayan. In other words, Jokowi did not return to Solo to rest after retiring from the presidential post, he said,
Second, continued Iwan, Jokowi must carry Kaesang as president of the PSI, because Kaesang is still young. Without forgetting, Kaesang's ability is also still inadequate, the political experience is also very minimal.
For this reason, Jokowi must play a direct role in the transport of Kaesang. In addition, the PSI objective is very heavy, namely Parliament in 2029 later, said Iwan.
While the third reason, Iwan, guesses, Jokowi must also keep his son Gibran directly, currently vice -president and his son -in -the Bobby Nasution as a governor of North Sumatra.
Although Gibran and Bobby have already been mayor, but the two still could not be released by Jokowi to Adventure on the Jungle of Indonesian politics, Iwan said.
They become governors and the vice-president is also inseparable from the role of Jokowi as president at the time, Iwan added.
Fourth, with Jokowi in PSI, Jokowi's political existence still has a negotiation, in particular linked to its people which are currently still in the Red and White Cabinet.
This is why Jokowi must be the chairman of the PSI board of directors. Jokowi must continue to exist on the national political scene to protect his children and his son -ain, said Iwan.
However, Iwan said PSI would not be easy to participate in Parliament in the 2029 legislative elections and would have had the opportunity to fail again. Although in 2024, Pileg Jokowi has not yet been officially entered in PSI, but at that time, he was still powerful as president.
Must be able to take PSI in Parliament, but in reality, PSI failed to enter the Parliament, said Iwan.
For this reason, said Iwan, the PSI road to enter the Parliament will be even heavier, because Jokowi is no longer the president. Jokowi's political power is also slowly weakening.
Although there are national personalities such as the former politician of Nasdem Ahmad Ali to enter PSI, but he was unable to guarantee that PSI will be stronger. Ahmad Ali himself, when the Pileg 2024 failed, the elections also did not succeed in winning the most votes as candidates for the Governor of the Central Sulawesi, said Iwan.
Report: Muhammad Rafik
