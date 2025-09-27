Prime Minister Narendra Modi dit Stampede during the TVK rally in Karur “deeply sad”: “My thoughts are with the victims”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Stampede on TVK Rally on Saturday in Karur in a deeply sad Tamil Nadu where more than 30 people were declared dead, including children and 40 injured.

The unhappy incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply sad. My thoughts are with families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing them strength in this difficult period. Praying for rapid recovery from all the injured, said Prime Minister Modi.

Karur Stampede of Tamil Nadu: What exactly happened? While addressing the large crowd at the top of his country vehicle, Vijay paused his speech halfway after several workers raised an alarm by noting that people vanish and collapse. Many of those who passed out, including children, have been waiting for hours just to see it.

In response, Vijay personally called for a clear path for ambulances, threw water bottles from his country vehicle to help the crowd and announced that a child had disappeared. He also called on the police to get help.

Although the individuals passed out was quickly taken to hospitals, Vijay resumed his speech briefly. Feeling the possibility of a jostling forming in a section of the crowd, he made the decision to end his speech suddenly.

CM MK Stalin reacts CM MK Stalin described the situation as deeply worrying.

The news from Karur is deeply worrying. I asked the former minister @v_enthilbalaji, the honest minister @Subramanian_ma, and the district collector to ensure that the people who passed out in the crowd and were admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment, “he said.

He added that I also ordered the minister @anbil_mahesh in the neighboring district of Tiruchirappalli to extend all the necessary help on a warpath. In addition, I spoke with the ADGP to take measures to quickly stabilize the situation. I ask the public to cooperate with doctors and police.

The Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, says deeply combed by tragic losses of lives According to Shah, deeply painted by the tragic losses of life in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to endure this sorrow and for the rapid recovery of the wounded.

President Droupadi Murmu presents condolences to late family members President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on loss of life in Karur. English to know the tragic losses of life in an unfortunate incident similar to a stampede in the district of Karur of Tamil Nadu. I indicate my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family and pray for the early recovery of the wounded, she said.

