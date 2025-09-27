Trump's remuneration campaign degenerates new criminal charges





New York President (AP), Donald, prevails over an unprecedented remuneration campaign against his perceived political enemies has reached new heights while his Ministry of Justice has brought criminal charges against a long -standing enemy and he expanded his efforts to classify certain liberal groups such as national terrorist organizations.

A few days after Trump publicly demanded measures from his Attorney General and hit his former personal lawyer to serve as a first federal prosecutor in Virginia, the former FBI director, James Comey, a longtime target of Trumps Ire, was charged by a great jury for having allegedly mental at the Congress in 2020.

A few hours earlier Thursday, Trump signed a memorandum leading his republican administration to target the donors of what they nicknamed the left terrorism as he allegedly allegedly aligned by non -profit groups and militants aligned by Democrat to finance violent protests.

The developments have marked a spectacular escalation of the extraordinary use of the presidents of the levers of the presidential power to target his political rivals and his efforts to put pressure on the Ministry of Justice to continue the investigations and now the prosecution of those he disdained. It is a campaign that started shortly after Trump's return and that criticism considers an abuse of power that puts all the Americans who dare to criticize the president in danger.

Donald Trump clearly indicated that he intended to transform our judicial system into a weapon to punish and silence his detractors, said Senator Mark Warner in Virginia, the best democrat of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey’s accusation act has occurred less than a week after Trump installed a former White House assistant and a confidant to the role of the American lawyer in the Virginia Oriental District. The president had forced the eviction of his previous choice because he was not sensitive enough to Trump's calls to bring charges against his longtime targets.

This type of interference is a dangerous abuse of power, Warner said. Our system depends on prosecutors who make decisions based on evidence and law, and not on the personal rands of a politician determined to settle the scores.

An escalation in remuneration

The first former president found guilty of a crime for falsifying commercial files to hide at payments from silent money to hide an alleged affair that Trump won the White House despite a crowd of other legal problems on his alleged retailement of classified information after leaving the White House in 2021 and his role in the Capitol denicks.

Thursday was the last of Trump's concerted effort to handle the vast powers of his office unmatched for punishing his enemies since returning to the Oval office in January. During his campaign, Trump clearly said that it was his intention if he had returned to the post.

In 2016, I said: I am your voice, he said in 2023. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been injured and betrayed, I am your punishment.

Earlier this week, he signed an order designating a decentralized movement known as antifa shorts for anti-fascists as a domestic terrorist organization, a screening for screening for general protections of the first amendment enjoyed by organizations operating in the United States.

Thursday's memo went further, targeting groups and liberal donors, and represents an important abuse of power where the government changes the law or bend definitions to try to investigate and punish their political opponents in a way that was really unprecedented, said Caitlin Legacki, Americans against his political revives, which was based on arms administration of Trump.

As for Comey, she said, he starts selective prosecution again, she begins again of vindictive targeting and questions the integrity of many accusations carried by the office.

The director of the FBI, James Comey, stops while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 3, 2017, before the hearing of the Senate judicial committee: surveillance of the Federal Office of Investigation. (AP photo / Carolyn Kaster, file)

The director of the FBI, James Comey, stops while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 3, 2017, before the hearing of the Senate judicial committee: surveillance of the Federal Office of Investigation. (AP photo / Carolyn Kaster, file)

Trump, on the other hand, denied on Friday that on a reprisal campaign.

It is really justice. It is not a revenge, it is a question of justice. This is also the fact that you cannot let this continue, he told journalists. They are sick, radical who have left people and they cannot get away with it.

Asked who is the next on his list, he replied: this is not a list, but I think there are others.

A generalized pressure campaign

Beyond Comey, Trump also put pressure on the prosecutors to carry charges of mortgage fraud against the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, who carried a matter of massive civil fraud against the president. The Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed a special prosecutor last month to investigate the allegations of mortgage fraud against James and the American Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California, another goal of Trump. The two denied the reprehensible acts.

The Ministry of Justice also began to examine the allegations of mortgage fraud against Lisa Cook, the governor of the federal reserve which succeeded in success in the lower courts by contesting the effort of the prevail to withdraw it from its work in a decision which, according to it, is designed to erode the independence of central banks. Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to avoid him.

Trump called Microsoft on Friday to dismiss the former deputy prosecutor Lisa Monaco, against whom he long held a resentment, from his post as president of world affairs.

Monacos with this kind of access is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to stand up, he wrote. Trump previously removed it from his security authorization, as well as many others.

He also stripped the protection of secret services against a multitude of former civil servants, including his democratic rival in 2024, Kamala Harris, members of former president Joe Bidens Famille, and people who fell from favor, including his national national security adviser John Bolton and his former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Trump also targeted major institutions, revoking security authorizations for law firms from law firms which he disadvantaged, drawing billions of dollars from federal research funds from elite universities and obtaining dollars' regulations against media organizations in prosecution that have been largely considered to be low cases.

Earlier this week, he threatened ABC for the networks' decision to allow the end of evening host Jimmy Kimmel to return to the air.

I think I was going to test ABC on this subject. Let's see how we do. The last time I pursued them, they gave me $ 16 million. He seems even more lucrative, Trump sang.

And his administration dismissed or reassured federal employees for their previous work, including prosecutors who worked on business against him. The Ministry of Justice also dismissed Comeys' daughter, Maurene Comey, of her prosecutor's work in the South New York District. She has since been prosecuted, saying that the dismissal was politically motivated.

Trump celebrates the indictment

Trump, on the other hand, applauded the indictment of Comey, saying justice in America! had been served, even though Comey denied reprehensible acts and expressed his confidence in the trial.

The indictment was the culmination of a pressure campaign that burst into the public during the weekend when Trump broadcast his frustrations with Bondi on his social media site and demanded that she are advancing with charges against Comey, James and Schiff.

We can no longer delay, he kills our reputation and our credibility, he wrote on Truth Social Saturday. Justice must be done now !!! He said that he would name Lindsey Halligan, his former personal lawyer and assistant to the White House, to serve as an American lawyer for the Oriental District of Virginia to accelerate the pace after the ouster of chief prosecutor Erik Siebert, who resigned under pressure to bring charges against James.

The accusations against Comey came while the prosecutors of the office had written a memo detailing the concerns concerning the continuation of an indictment and their probability of success in the trial.

The former FBI director said in a video he innocent, but knew that maintenance at Donald Trump would come with costs.

My heart is broken for the Ministry of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, said Comey.

