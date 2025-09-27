The Minister of Defense launches the question of “nuclear weapons”, says that the defense pact has formalized relations between KSA, Pakistan – World





Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the recently signed Pak-Saudi Defense Pact had formalized a relationship between the two countries which was previously a little transactional while plumming a question to know whether or not this agreement involved nuclear weapons.

Asif made these comments during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan for Zeteo. The complete interview is the source of a paid wall, but the media company shared a five -minute overview as well as clips on social networks.

On September 17, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had signed a strategic mutual defense agreement in Riyadh, promising that any attack on one or the other nation be treated as an act of aggression against the two.

The moment of the agreement, coming in the heels of an Arab summit which reported a transition to collective security as a result of Israel attacks against Qatar indices that it is rooted in current global affairs and reflects the defense concerns of the two countries. He also occurs only a few months after a fatal conflict in India-Pakistan in May, as well as the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.

Previously, Asif had suggested that Pakistanic nuclear capacities could be made available to Riyadh in the new framework. However, in a later interview, the minister denied that nuclear weapons were part of the agreement, saying that they were not on the radar.

Friday evening, in the preview published on the Zeteos website, Hasan interviewed as the defense pact.

What part is a reaction to the Israeli bombing of Qatar? He asked.

It is not a reaction to what happened in Qatar because it was negotiated for a while. It is therefore not a reaction; Maybe it must have accelerated a little but that's it. It was already in sight, replied Asif.

Hasan then stressed that Pakistan was the only nuclear power in the Muslim world, noting that Saudi Arabia had expressed interest in being the second. He also pointed out that AIF had previously declared that nuclear weapons were not on the radar for this pact.

Is Saudi Arabia protected by Pakistan nuclear umbrella by this agreement or not? He asked.

We had a very long defense relationship with Saudi Arabia, extending over five or six decades. We had a military presence there, perhaps more than four or five thousand at the top and we still have a military presence there. I think we have just formalized this relationship which was previously a little transactional, replied Asif.

Formalized with or without nuclear weapons? Hasan probed.

However, the minister refrained from going into details.

I will abstain to go into details, but it is a defense pact and defense pacts are normally not discussed publicly, he said.

Hasan then pointed out that journalist Bob Woodward, in his 2024 book, cited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman saying to an American senator that he could simply buy a bomb in Pakistan.

I think it's just sensational [] No, I do not believe this quote, replied the minister.

So you are not selling nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia?

No. We are very responsible people, replied Asif.

Pak-china links

In a separate video shared on Instagram, Hasan has asked the Minister if the Pakistans are now close with the United States could hinder his vital relationship with China.

Obviously, America and China are in Caouaison, he said.

No, we are not worried about it because it is a relationship with China since the late 1950s, replied Asif.

When he surveyed more in Pakistan with the United States, the minister said that China was not worried about this.

Is your strategic future with China or the United States? He cannot be both, said Hasan.

The minister replied by saying that China had been a very reliable ally for Pakistan.

A large part of our arms comes from China. And our defense cooperation increases. It is much more robust than before, he said, adding that this was due to the lack of reliability of other sources, such as the United States.

So, do you essentially say that your strategic future is with China, not the United States? Hasan asked.

Yeah [] They are reliable and are our neighbors. We share borders and share geography, said the minister.

Imran Khans Arrest

In another clip published on Instagram, Hasan asked questions about the imprisoned founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and asked why he was arrested.

This is the problem with Pakistan: you imprison yourself every time you enter power [] If it was unfair to you, isn't it unfair to Imran? He asked.

The minister said it was not a tit-for-tat measurement.

However, Hasan then stressed that Amnesty International had published a report on the arrest of Imrans while a United Nations group had declared that there was no legal basis for the imprisonment of Imrans and that he had qualified this in an arbitrary manner.

Well, I think they have an opinion with which I do not agree, replied Asif.

Their opinion is that you violate the law, said Hasan.

No, we don't give the law, said Asif.

Pakistan has a situation in which we are trying to recover from a very, very wrong or bad rule or as you can call it for three and a half years, said the minister.

He also said that entire families had been arrested during Imrans' mandate.

