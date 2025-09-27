More in the September MRP of the Common

FAQ and Methodology

The MRP model was based on a sample of 19,520 people (representatives of British adults) questioned between August 8 and September 15, 2025.

What is a MRP?

The regression on several levels with post-stratification (MRP) uses the data of a survey of voting intention to model the way people will vote according to their demography, their voting behavior and their information on their constituency. These results are then applied to the demographic and electoral composition of each district to make an estimate at the constituency. The model is “on several levels” because it uses both individual data and at the constituency.

How is it different from your normal survey of voting intention?

The voting intention regularly published by more in common is a national estimate based on a representative sample of at least 2,000 people. This almost indicates how many people in Great Britain intend to vote for one party or another. This is simple to calculate and allows us to follow the changes in time.

But if you want to estimate a national number of seats, it is not as useful. No political party works as well with each seat, because their supporters are not also distributed across the country. For example, a 70 -year -old man who did not go to university and who lives in a small village has a greater probability of conservative voting than a 25 -year -old woman renting an apartment in a big city.

The advantage of the MRP is the capacity to use information on the different people who live in all the constituencies across the country to estimate the number of people will vote for each party.

How does the model explain to those who do not know how they will vote?

When we ask people their intention to vote, some people say they don't know. We push them to say for whom they would vote if they were forced to choose, and we use this response as a planned vote. Some people, when they were asked to imagine that they were forced to choose, still do not know who they would vote for. Using our MRP model, I was able to better assume how these doubles do not know how to vote. During the formation of the model to predict the intention to vote of people according to their demography, their voting behavior and their information on their constituency, we excluded the responses of the people who did not know for whom they would vote (after compression) of training data. When we apply the model to all voters in the constituency, it actually means that we believe the votes of people who do not know, according to people who love them (in terms of demography and past voting behavior) but who know, intend to vote. So, if someone lives in a rural area, is over 75 years old and voted the curator in 2024, the model uses the fact that most of the 75 in rural areas that voted conservative in 2024 and know who they will vote, they will vote conservatives, to guess that if they vote, it will probably be for the Conservatives.

Is it a snapshot or a projection?

With four and a half years before the next general elections, this model represents little to represent something close to the ultimate result and should not be considered a projection of the election.

In addition to not knowing what could happen by 2029, we also do not know which parts will be held in different seats, to which exactly the tactical vote and which will ultimately prove to be voting. What could be more, the degree of electoral fragmentation makes the dynamics of individual seats even more difficult to project than before.

Instead, this model provides a reference base on how the electorate has been fragmented since the last general elections and the implications of this could be for the composition of a future parliament. We will continue to update it throughout the next parliament and introduce new data as they become available.

Why does the model show that X party won in the constituency?

MRP models are a good way to estimate how the parties could take place in different constituencies according to their demographic makeup. However, they do not take into account local factors that have an impact on a small number of constituencies, such as a popular policy of outgoing, well -known or controversial council. These factors make it difficult to forecast the exact voting shares, even in the best of cases, but even more when three parties question more than 20%, which makes the races to three. Therefore, it would be a mistake to get too much from the estimated vote in an individual district.