



An international relations expert told RT behind the history of history that he is “extremely alarming” that Donald Trump has all the strength of the United States government behind him for another three years. Alex Dukalskis, an associate professor at the School of Politics and International Relations at the UCD, said that he thought that the United States moves “more in a dark place” in Mr. Trump. His book Co -written – Dictation The Agenda: The Authority Resurgence in World Politics – examines how authoritarian states have reused tools and standards, previously used to promote the liberalism supported by the West, turning them now against liberal ideas. Find out more:

Trump supports Israel, warns Russia in the UN combative speech Professor Dukalskis said he was thinking that Mr. Trump's policies actually helped authoritarian regimes. “He accelerates and we move more in a dark place, it is not completely desperate [because] Liberal democracy is always a very popular standard on a global scale. “I don't think it's hopeless but it is certainly very alarming”. 'Catastrophic errors Professor Dukalskis told David and Evelyn that when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, the United States had “a disproportionate world power”. “The most liberal democratic countries in the world at the time had something like 85% of world GDP just a dominant status,” he said. “The United States could at the time advance the norms it preferred and, above all, people considered it a gold stallion.” Russian president Vladimir Putin with the president of Chinas Xi Jinping and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un (file photo) Professor Dukalskis said that a series of “catastrophic errors” such as the invasion of Iraq and the 2010 economic crash – has seen alternatives appear. “At that time, you had these non-democratic states that began to pedal another model,” he said. “The 2012 recall was more or less when Xi Jinping took power in China; you therefore had new confidence that not only did authoritarian states go up to power, but they had more and more a good story to tell the decline of the West”. Professor Dukalskis said that the West attempt to attract China to the world economic system has had the opposite effect. “There was an assumption that globalization was going to socialize others to be like us. “No thought has been given to the idea that the arrow could work in the other direction: that states and authoritarian actors could learn to use the interconnection of globalization to exercise leverage on liberal democratic societies,” he added. David and Evelyn also discuss the dismissal of an accusation of terrorism against the Comptor of the Broader Mo Chara in the United Kingdom, as well as the logistics of an upcoming EBU vote on the participation of the Israel in Eurovision. You can listen behind the story that is available on the RT radio player. You can also find episodes on Apple hereor on Spotify here.

