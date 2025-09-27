Politics
“Deeply sad”: PM Modi, others react after more than 30 years in the Karur de Vijay rally at Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the situation similar to a jostling on Saturday during a TVK rally in Karur du Tamil Nadu, sending his thoughts to the families of people who lost their lives.
The PM's reaction occurred after more than 30 people lost their lives in a situation similar to a jostling during a TVK gathering of the politician who became actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday evening.
Follow the Karur Stampede updates live from Vijay here
The unhappy incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply sad. My thoughts are with families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing them strength in this difficult period. Praying for a rapid recovery of all the injured, the PM wrote on X.
Several other Tamil Nadu leaders and outside also expressed their shock against the incident.
Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan said the incident caused indescribable pain and offered condolences to bereaved parents.
The tragic incident during the public rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, caused indescribable pain. I hear my deepest condolences to the bereavement parents who have lost their loved ones, their loved ones and the inhabitants of Tamil Nadu at this moment of inconsolable sadness. I pray to the Almighty for the rapid and complete recovery of the injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, wrote the vice-president.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply anxious by the tragic incident and called him really heartbreaking.
Deeply anxious by the tragic accident during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is really heartbreaking. My sincere condolences to bereaved families. Praying for the rapid recovery of those who are injured, he wrote.
The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said that he was deeply painted by the tragic loss of life in a stampede in Karur.
Deeply painted by tragic losses in a jostling in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to endure this sorrow and for the rapid recovery of the injured, said Shah.
The Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also called the disturbing news, informing that it has mobilized several ministers and authorities for necessary assistance on the ground.
“The news from Karur is disturbing. I called the former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Minister Subramanian MA, and the district collector to provide immediate treatment to civilians who passed out because of the crowd and I was admitted to the hospital. I also ordered the Minister of the Trichy district nearby, Anbil Mahesh, to improve the situation.
The head of the opposition in the assembly of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
“The news that more than 29 people have lost their lives and many others have passed out and receive treatment in the hospital due to the chaos of the crowd at the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vatri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where his leader Vijay spoke both shocking and painful. I express my deepest condolences and regret the families of those who have lost their lives.
What happened?
A massive campaign rally of the Tamil actor who has become the party of Vijays, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended with the tragedy on Saturday September 27, in the evening, when a sudden wave of the crowd made at least 31 people who died and around 40 injured in the district of Karur in the western part of the State.
The number of deaths includes 16 women, nine men and six children, confirmed the Minister of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian.
The incident, described as a crushing similar to a stampede on the District Administration, occurred in Vellusamypuram on the Karurerode motorway, where thousands of people had gathered for the Vijays Veliyeu campaign meeting ('Let Telt-Ly'). He addressed the public when chaos broke out, forcing him to stop his speech.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/deeply-saddening-pm-modi-after-at-least-10-die-in-vijays-karur-rally-in-tn-101758988956060.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi practically signals Amrit Bharat Express via AP
- Erdogan honors martyrs azerbaijans, reaffirms Garabagh in Azerbaijan forever
- Aussies' Hell-For-Leather approach to continue on Rapid NZ Trip
- OPBS First glance: Trump promises to send troops to Portland
- UKS's main economic prediction is Reeves' budget hit as a slash
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near San Jose Del Kabo, Los Kabus, Baja California Wall, Mexico
- Nigel Farage must form an unlikely alliance if he wants the electoral victory of landslides – it is in the national interest
- Nagaland to organize the UTT 28th Inter-district & State Table Tennis CSHIP
- Trump says he sends troops to Portland in the last deployment in American cities
- “India demonstrates the highest rates of economic growth in the context of PM Modi leadership”: Vladimir Putin
- In the United States to revoke the Visa of the Colombian Left Leader DW DW 09/27/2025
- CNN breaks the UN's talk on Netanyahu