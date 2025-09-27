“Deeply sad”: PM Modi, others react after more than 30 years in the Karur de Vijay rally at Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the situation similar to a jostling on Saturday during a TVK rally in Karur du Tamil Nadu, sending his thoughts to the families of people who lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Karur incident (DPR PMO)

The PM's reaction occurred after more than 30 people lost their lives in a situation similar to a jostling during a TVK gathering of the politician who became actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday evening.

The unhappy incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply sad. My thoughts are with families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing them strength in this difficult period. Praying for a rapid recovery of all the injured, the PM wrote on X.

Several other Tamil Nadu leaders and outside also expressed their shock against the incident.

Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan said the incident caused indescribable pain and offered condolences to bereaved parents.

The tragic incident during the public rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, caused indescribable pain. I hear my deepest condolences to the bereavement parents who have lost their loved ones, their loved ones and the inhabitants of Tamil Nadu at this moment of inconsolable sadness. I pray to the Almighty for the rapid and complete recovery of the injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, wrote the vice-president.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply anxious by the tragic incident and called him really heartbreaking.

Deeply anxious by the tragic accident during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is really heartbreaking. My sincere condolences to bereaved families. Praying for the rapid recovery of those who are injured, he wrote.

The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said that he was deeply painted by the tragic loss of life in a stampede in Karur.

Deeply painted by tragic losses in a jostling in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to endure this sorrow and for the rapid recovery of the injured, said Shah.

The Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also called the disturbing news, informing that it has mobilized several ministers and authorities for necessary assistance on the ground.

“The news from Karur is disturbing. I called the former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Minister Subramanian MA, and the district collector to provide immediate treatment to civilians who passed out because of the crowd and I was admitted to the hospital. I also ordered the Minister of the Trichy district nearby, Anbil Mahesh, to improve the situation.

The head of the opposition in the assembly of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The news that more than 29 people have lost their lives and many others have passed out and receive treatment in the hospital due to the chaos of the crowd at the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vatri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where his leader Vijay spoke both shocking and painful. I express my deepest condolences and regret the families of those who have lost their lives.

What happened?

A massive campaign rally of the Tamil actor who has become the party of Vijays, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended with the tragedy on Saturday September 27, in the evening, when a sudden wave of the crowd made at least 31 people who died and around 40 injured in the district of Karur in the western part of the State.

The number of deaths includes 16 women, nine men and six children, confirmed the Minister of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian.

The incident, described as a crushing similar to a stampede on the District Administration, occurred in Vellusamypuram on the Karurerode motorway, where thousands of people had gathered for the Vijays Veliyeu campaign meeting ('Let Telt-Ly'). He addressed the public when chaos broke out, forcing him to stop his speech.