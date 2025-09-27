



Three things to look for at the Ryder Cup of this year

Chris Bumbaca, Usua Today Sports, breaks down the three biggest scenarios surrounding the Ryder Cup 2025.

President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York. Trump has attended many high -level sporting events since his return to power, including the Super Bowl and Daytona 500. The president spent around 28% of his office days in one of his golf courses.

President Donald Trump attends the Ryder Cup in New York, an American golf tournament against Europe that occurs every two years.

The president makes it a quick trip. He should arrive in Long Island shortly after 11 a.m. and heads for the Bethpage Black course for the tournament. He must return to the White House at 5 p.m.

Trump has attended several high -level sporting events, from Super Bowl to Daytona 500, but at the Ryder Cup, he can look at the sport he plays the most: golf.

The Trump organization has more than a dozen golf courses around the world, and Trump is no stranger to their manicured green vegetables, even when he heads the country. He has been back to power for a little more than eight months now. How often does it have Golf?

More: Trump attended a Yankees match on September 11. What other sporting events have attended?

How many golf courses played the 47th president?

A swimming pool report at the White House on September 1 said Trump had visited his own golf courses 66 days from his presidency to play golf. An examination of his schedule published by Roll Call Factbase shows that he spent four days in his golf clubs since then, without counting the arrivals at the end of the evening. Assuming he golf every day, he was at his golf course, he has a golf course 28% of the days of this presidency.

When does Trump go to the Ryder Cup? Will the Kai Trump granddaughter be there?

Air Force One landed in Farmingdale, New York, shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, September 26, according to the swimming pool report.

“I heard that the team does not manage so well. So when I heard that, I said, let's get on the plane. We have to fly and help them,” Trump told journalists. However, he has been planning this trip for a long time.

His granddaughter Kai Trump was flying with him, says the report. Kai Trump, 18, is herself a golf star with brand offers. Based in the Palm Beach region in Florida, she is committed to playing golf at Miami University after graduating.

What he attended other sporting events as President: Super Bowl Lix -Trump became the first president in office to attend the NFL championship match on February 9, 2025 22, 2025. Liv golf tournament supported by Saudi – Trump won the Marine One helicopter on the course of the Trump National Doral Golf Club on April 3, 2025. His golf club welcomed the event. Club World Cup – Trump has become viral for celebrating on stage with the winners of the FIFA club World Cup at Metlife Stadium on July 13. Final of the simple men opened on September 7 with a few people from his administration, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his granddaughter of Kushner. He met the players before the match and shook the hand of Aaron judge.

(This story has been updated with additional information.)

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

