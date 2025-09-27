Why the meeting of the White House of Erdogans with Trump could change the situation in the relationship Trkiye-Us

The meeting of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with American president Donald Trump on September 25 took place in a context of tied links under the previous administration of Biden.

The slowdown in Trkiye-US relations was marked by disputes in Ankaras purchase of the S-400 Russia Missile System, Syrian Policy and the United States sanctions This has limited access to certain Turkish companies to the American market.

But in a brief exchange with journalists while offering a farewell to Erdogan on September 25, Trump describe Meeting like a large meeting and praise provided on Erdogan, calling him difficult And highly respected .

Discussions vary from defense, trade and energy transactions unleashed conflicts in the Middle East, with the Turkish president later greet significant progress on key issues.

Expressing cautious optimism, experts claim that high -level meeting in the White House has potentially unlocked long -term defense and economic benefits for Ankara.

Erdogan's public approval reports a notable thaw in relations with the United States, marking a significant change in relation to the position of Biden's administrations, Yasar Sari, director of Haydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies at the University of Ibn Haldun, tells TRT World.

He says that the two presidents share an aversion to the so-called liberal international order while promoting bilateralism compared to the camisoles of the Alliance. However, rhetoric alone will not be enough, he warns.

As we know about the personality of Trumps, we need time to see if rhetoric translates into a policy, he says, adding that Reunion is a promising step.

Sari reported the elections of the November Congress in the United States as a potential pivot, where a more fellow congress could possibly slow down the openings of the asset. Deeper cracks such as support for Washingtons for Israel, its support of YPG / Pyd, and the narrow relations of Ankaras with Moscow will not disappear immediately.

Although this personal diplomacy creates a positive atmosphere for short -term gains, its ability to combat deeply rooted disagreements and strengthen the long -term relationship remains uncertain, says Sari.

The view is echoed by Ahmet Uysal, professor of political science at the University of Istanbul. Stressing the geostrategic objective of republican administrations in the United States, he calls the adult of the opening of Trump as opposed to the limited nature of the Biden administration.

Generally, republican leaders appreciate the geostrategic significance of Trkiyes more than the Democratic administrations, says Uysal TRT World.

Personal diplomacy between Trump and Erdogan will produce concrete results as he did during the first Trump era, he says, while predicting an energy of links under the unique perspective of Trump's foreign policy.

Relaunch defense ties

Few problems symbolize the ups and downs of the Trkiye-US relationship such as defense purchases.

Ankaras 2019 purchase S-400 Russian systems led to its expulsion of the F-35 program and Caatsa sanctions In 2020, eroding interoperability with NATO allies.

The signs of progress during the Erdogans that we visited can potentially redesign the role of Trkiyes in the Alliance, because it dominates the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The progress of the F-16 and F-35 agreements would considerably improve the Defense position of Trkiyes within NATO by addressing the main capacity gaps until its military complex can produce the desired capacity for the Turkish army, explains Sari.

The reception of F-35 access would not only restore advanced stealth capabilities, but would also repair a major gap with the United States in 2019, he adds.

According to Matthew Bryza, a former American ambassador to Azerbaijan and an Istanbul -based expert on Eurasian affairs, Trumps Hand was forced by the US Congress in 2020 to impose sanctions.

He considers the expected lifting of these sanctions as a political balm more than an economic panacea.

Caatsa sanctions were considered a political insult by Trkiye, and rightly so. Erdogan and the Turkish government will examine (the lifting of sanctions) as a gesture of good will, he said TRT World.