Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, where the two leaders observed the military parade in Chinas. Looking at him, one could be forgiven to think that Beijing and Moscow become dangerously close to the detriment of the United States.

This is all the more worrying since the Chinese army could be fully exposed during the parade. And while the Liberation Army of Peoples is indeed not a paper tiger, the Beijing show Has raised an obvious question: if China and Russia are really working in locking, why is none of these formidable Chinese equipment currently used on the battlefield in Ukraine?

Washington experts rarely stop to think about the reason why Russian forces have not been reinforced with Chinese volunteers or military gadgets and fire power. In fact, China has only offered the Kremlin to the lukewarm support for its Ukrainian war effort.

Although this has frustrated some Moscow strategists, this reflects prudence, restraint and a more fundamental conviction, a new Cold War against the West should be vigorously avoided.

This could be seen at the recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, both by China and Russia, among other nations, which had diplomatic and economic connotations but very little military agenda.

The main title of this summit was that the Chinese and Indian leaders finally met to dialogue and, hopefully, go beyond the persistent border dispute which has considerably disturbed this key bilateral relationship since 2020.

Instead of twisting hands on a new world order led by an authoritarian axis, Washington should celebrate a major breakthrough between two nuclear powers formerly hostile with a history of recent and intensive violence.

The SCO, founded in 2001, has traditionally focused on border security and extremism, not minor subjects in the vast expanses of Asia, especially after the sudden collapse of the USSR. In particular, the organization has managed to join the American effort to pacify Afghanistan, despite many calls to intensify this complex and ultimately futile situation.

The member states of Scos and its two major founding power leaders, China and Russia, seem suspicious of new commitments and major content for the organization mainly as a discussion store. NewchordsTianjin deliberations to jointly study transnational crime and in particular the drug trade barely prefer an organization tracing the regional aggression.

Likewise, the agreements envisaged on a bilateral basis between Moscow and Beijing were focused on the commercial, scientific and cultural fields. The natural gas agreement expected for a long time for the construction of the ambitious power of Siberia 2 linking the two countries is an important step to be sure.

But this project is simply the continuation of a long trend, and mainly reflects the Europe's decision to reject Russian energy imports within the framework of its sanctions regime.

In fact, Americans could very well benefit from this pipeline agreement, because the American air quality has been negatively impacted by Chinese air pollutionBeforeChinas Major Pashing from natural gas. In addition, these pipeline transits are less likely thanmarine transitTo threaten the banks of Alaskas with the possibility of a devastating oil spill.

The interdependence in China-Russia increases but not at a particularly precipitated rate, and in certain respects, the bilateral relationship is still largely underdeveloped. For example, the first road bridge connecting the two countries above the Amur river was only completed in 2022.

Despite the impressive high -speed rail system (HSR), it is always impossible to get HSR between Chinese and Russian cities and that will not change anytime soon.

There are reasons for concern, of course. Russian (and Soviet) engineering played a fundamental role in improving Chinese air and sea power. The two countries have a Very ambitious model spatial cooperation which even includes a joint mission to create a lunar base.

In a development to note, XI and Putin were joined in Beijing by North Korea Kim Jong Un, a development which could predict the potential coordination of China-Russia in the Korean peninsula.

Nevertheless, China and Russia have decided very clearly not Opt for a total military alliance that could threaten the West. Although Russia can be plausibly open to such a short -term escalation, China has rejected this approach and Beijing is firmly in the sieges of the drivers of this bilateral relationship.

With substantial foresight, Chinese leaders concluded that a new cold war, as overestimated, would endanger China's prosperity and national security.

The American pressure, continuously applied against Russia and China for two decades, unfortunately contributed to this almost alliance. However, if Washington now chooses to match the restraint of Beijing, he can ensure that the Chinese-Russia relationship remains at its current level, that is to say moderate and non-threatening.

Lyle Goldstein is director of commitment in Asia for defense priorities.