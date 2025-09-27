KP Govt does not support “operations”, Gandapur tells the center of the PTI rally in Peshawar – Pakistan





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is a senior PTI official, said on Saturday that his provincial government had not supported any reference to military action in various parts of the province against activists.

Addressing a PTI rally in Peshawar, he said, we will not allow any operation and will not support the federal computer government. The KP government does not support operation or displacement.

Gandapur called on federal institutions to speak to Afghanistan and resolve the issue of terrorism in the country.

We do not want a war and we will raise our voice against her, he added.

Gandapur has moved positions on the issue.

In July, he said in a strongly published video message that the armed forces were in the province at the request of the KP government and had to be treated as guests and with respect.

This completely contrasts with another video declaration published following a parliamentary meeting of the PTI a day ago, in which he said that innocent civilians were martyred during a military offensive launched against activists from the Bajaur district. He added that such operations had a negative impact and eroded confidence between people and forces.

Meanwhile, the PTI remained opposed to military action.

More recently, on Tuesday, he said that mortar bombings, drone strikes and the use of fighter planes against terrorists were the constitutional right of the army and that the provincial government could not stop it.

Gandapur calls for justice

During the rally today, the KP CM also urged the judiciary to do justice online with the Constitution. Doing justice to Imran Khan, his wife and the people, said Gandapur.

The CM also declared that the PTI struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi would continue until it succeeds.

Addressing the army chief, Marshal Asim Munnir, he said, it is compulsory for you to play your role and resolve the problem of Imrans, just as the founder of the PTI had played his role during the conflict of May with India asked the people to stand with the armed forces.

Earlier, the rally, the PTI leader, Faisal Javed, announced that Imran's video messages would be played in the rally.

For a while, Imran Khan will tell you about this screen, Peshawar, he said.

Later, a video of an address by Imran was played, but it seemed to come from a previous public gathering.

Party leader, Azam Swati, also addressed the rally and promised to stand up and continue to endure cruelty and barbarism until Imrans become in prison. He expressed the hope that Imran would soon be leaving prison and would lead the country to development, prosperity and peace.

The president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, praised the partisans of the parties to stand together during the brief war with India in May.

This is the eighth rally since the elections and Pakistan has changed a lot since February 8, he said. In May, despite (Imran) Khan Sahib being wrongly and not authorized to see his family, you have been held with the rest of Pakistan and beat our thug enemies.

Gohar added that the PTI had lost its mandate during these elections, but said that Imran was convinced that the courts would restore it. However, he continued that the 26th constitutional amendment had killed this hope.

Our rally is not an electrical show. The world says that 90% of people are in favor of Khan Sahib 200 million people are increasing on its appeal, said PTI president. They want to demand one thing: this rally is for us to raise our voices and show our concerns. Injustice in one place means that injustice will be everywhere.

Quoting Imran, Gohar demanded free courts, a strong parliament and a democracy. It is your duty to hear our voice, he said, addressing the government. Do not silence the 90pc voice of our people; End injustice, end of military operations; put an end to these unjustified convictions. We want justice. We have approached the courts for this and we will continue to fight for it.

He closed his speech with a message from the founder of the PTI: I do not compromise or will not make transactions, I will not fold and I will remain in this country. But as long as I am here, I will get up and live my life and I will not let my country fold the knee.

PTI information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said a fiery speech by federal thieves and killers and slamming rescue efforts against Punjab governments.

Today, [Imran] Khan called you all here, it's his rally. It is a rally for a man who was stripped of his rights and locked up in prison for having represented the right thing and sacrificing for future generations, said Akram, addressing the crowd.

He endures all the problems, the abuse and the isolation of 10 p.m., but remains standing in front of everything.

The party spokesman said that if there was real freedom, PTI figures, notably Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Ahmed Bachar, Aliya Hamza, Ayesha Bhutta, Khadija Shah, Zartaj Gul, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Sanam Javed would not have been imprisoned for 10 years.

Why did it happen? Because there is no real freedom. It is a government of slaves, thieves and mandate thieves, said Akram. If there was real freedom, which happened to the victims of the floods in the hands of this shameless government would not have happened.

Look at what the KP government has done the Imran Khans government: we disabled billions for flood victims and rehabilitation started. In Punjab, [Punjab Chief Minister] Maryam Nawaz did not even fulfill the initial investigation. She is a liar, chasing photo sessions.

Akram impressed the crowd that these people are not your leaders.

They are thieves and killers; They murdered your vote. Are you going to approve these murderers? Do you condemn them?

The secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, went on stage, stressing that his party will not end his fight until the oppression system is brought back.

I was sitting with Imran Khan in Adiala prison. I asked him what message he had for all of you. He said: Tell my nation that I will never fold before difficulties. I am in prison because I appreciate each drop of blood that my nation sheds, said Raja.

Today, KP is soaked in the blood: ours, the innocents and that of our martyrs. Balutchistan, punjab, sindh, cashmere azad and gilgit-berth are all soaked with blood. Oppression is everywhere.

Raja paid tribute to the martyrs, declaring that the tears of their mothers are our tears.

Tirah's martyrs ask when this oppression system ends, he said, referring to those affected by a recent air strike in the KPS Tirah region. I bring a message from Imran Khan: our struggle, our movement, will only end when oppression will do.

Raja then demanded the release of the founder of the PTI, as well as other party leaders and activists, who, according to him, were imprisoned without rights and received false sanctions by the military courts.

The pillar of the PTI Asad Qaiser said that the inhabitants of KP asked for only one thing and that it is peace.

In any case, we will not allow military operations in our province, he said. We are tired of wars; We will not be part of one.

Qaiser also demanded that the federal government settle questions with Afghanistan through diplomatic channels and jirgas.

In KP and Afghanistan, we share deep relations, so we want trade and relations so that there is peace and jobs in our province, he said. I hope that Ali Amin Gandapur will convince this federal form 47 to do so.

The head of the PTI and speaker of the ex-national assembly noted that there should be peace in this region.

We appreciate the Saudi pact, but if this country will progress, it must establish trade relations with the regional nations.

Rally arrangements

According to information shared by the PTI on social networks, party workers and supporters have reached Peshawar from across the country to participate in the rally.

Although the television channels did not broadcast it, the PTI used social media to broadcast the event online.

Earlier, a press release published by the Peshawar office police office, Mian Saeed Ahmed, detailed the security and traffic plan before the rally.

The press release indicates that 1,451 police officers would be deployed in the context of safety provisions and snipers of elite shooters would be parked on the roofs of the buildings around the place of the rallyes.

Meanwhile, 508 traffic members would be deployed in various places as part of the traffic plan, according to the press release.

Several PTI leaders visited the place of the rallyes and examined the arrangements before the event. They understood Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khan and the provincial president of Pti Junaid Akbar.

Before the rally, the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, said on Friday that the gathering of the parties in Peshawar would raise a strong voice across the country against anarchy, constitutional violations and restrictions on freedom of expression.

More to follow

Additional input of Zahid Imdad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1945000 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos