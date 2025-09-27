Nigel Farage with Sarah Pochin who won a by -election for reform

The hopes of Sir Keir Starmer to go up the spirits during the Labor Conference underwent a severe setback after a new poll predicted its worst electoral defeat and a pure majority for the reform of Nigel Farage.

A survey of nearly 20,000 voters has shown that the reform would earn 373 seats if an election took place tomorrow.

This represents a majority of 96 for the party of Mr. Farage, larger than the majority of the 80 seats guaranteed by Boris Johnson in the victory of conservative landslides in 2019.

The work would lose 321 of the 411 seats it won last year, leaving it with only 90, which makes it the smallest parliamentarian parliament in 1931.

The election of 19,520 voters was carried out by the more common reflection group between August 8 and September 15 and would be the first to predict a pure and simple majority forreform, which currently has only five deputies.

He follows a Yougov Friday survey which puts the reform on the right track to become the largest party of a suspended parliament, with 311 seats and the work on 144.

Sir Keir Starmer will pray for a resumption of his fortune and his party

The results of the two surveys will inevitably lead to calls for a massive change in labor policy and how the government communicates its message.

The aggravated situation for work is that the most common survey suggests that most of the cabinet would lose their seats, notably Rachel Reeves, Chancellor, Wes Street, the Secretary of Health, Bridget Phillipson, the Secretary of Education, and Lisa Nandy, the secretary of culture.

The reserves also gave little to encourage because they would be pushed to fourth place in 41 seats, behind the liberal democrats of 69, confirming the message of the supporters of the reform that the conservatives are in terminal decline.

Sir Keir Starmer clearly has a massive task on his hands to raise a party that pushed victory last summer when the voters joined his change program.

But he and his party suffered a serious reaction from a series of poorly designed and executed political decisions. These include the reduction of winter fuel payments, a failure to stop illegal immigrants, the refusal to honor the party’s commitment to Waspi activists and a budget that has led to thousands of job losses.

Angela Rayner was dismissed from the cabinet

The revelations around the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who was dismissed from the cabinet, undermined the Prime Minister's promise of a more reliable government. Peter Mandelson's subsequent dismissal as an American ambassador for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein added in the sense of a disarray. The announcement by this weekend of a digital identity program divided the nation.

The latest survey shows that only 16% of British think that work has improved the country, while 50% say that the government has aggravated things.

Almost half (46%) think that Mr. Farage is realistic about the country's state, while 36% think it is too negative and talks about the country.

The work is now suffering from internal battles with Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Grand Manchester, presented as a potential leader.

While the work imploded, Nigel Farage rushed into a wave of popularity that could see him occupy the number ten. He also gains land in Scotland where he is on the right track to disrupt the SNP-Labour socket on voters.

Luke Tryl, the more common director, said: Nigel Farage completely upset the political map of Great Britain. From only five seats in the last elections, our MRP suggests that during an election tomorrow, its party would order a majority of almost 100.

“Meanwhile, work would fall from a three -digit majority to a historic hollow of less than 100 seats, and the conservatives would cease to exist as a significant political force.