Trump $ 100,000 H-1B visas: the cost of limiting immigration to large ban.





With a statement, President Donald Trump upset an aspect of our immigration system.

Last week, Trump announced that the United States would begin to impose costs of $ 100,000 for all new H-1B visa requests which are the visa that high-level foreign professionals use in the United States. By hiking the costs of such an exorbitant sum, Trump hopes to force companies to turn to high -performance American workers instead of not mentioning generating income.

Would take this money and reduce taxes, were going to reduce debt, he said. Technology, finance, medicine and science workers constitute the majority of 85,000 people have given H-1B visas each year.

This is the last board in the restrictive immigration policy of administrations, which, according to the administration, will benefit the Americans.

But Britta Glennon, Wharton School economist at the University of Pennsylvania, sees him differently. We actually have a lot of proofs showing the positive benefits that H-1B workers and qualified immigrants have brought more generally to the United States, Glennon told The Today, the Podcast said. She fears that winning the new policy that erodes the Americas and decreases her prospects. There is much more in the full podcast, so listen today, explained wherever you get podcasts, including Apple, Pandora and Spotify podcasts.

President Trump has signed this new decree which indicates that it will cost $ 100,000 for an H-1B visa. This is something in which you specialize; I wonder what you think of this decision.

The short answer is: I don't think it's a good idea.

The costs before this were between $ 2,000 and $ 10,000, depending on the type of business and a variety of other things. Consequently, I think that will really limit the use of the H-1B program, which will harm the American economy and the American worker. We have in fact a lot of proof that showing the positive advantages that H-1B workers and qualified immigrants have more generally brought to the United States.

Just to present some, so that we can somehow understand what is at stake here: immigrants are extremely innovative. There is an article which revealed that even if they represent around 14% of the American population, they are responsible for 36% of global innovation. Part of this is because they make Americans more innovative. So his kind of combination of a diversity of ideas and perspectives.

In fact, when we limited immigrants in the 1920s with the National Origins Act, the United States had a 68% drop in the patent. And part of this was because the Americans became less innovative without immigrants.

Immigrants are also very entrepreneurial, so they are 80% more likely to start businesses than Americans, and this of course means more jobs.

We also know what is going on when it is restricted. I have an article which shows that when the ceiling has fallen, there is a ceiling, a limit on the number of H-1B visas which can be issued during a given year when it has been reduced, American companies have really responded by relocation.

So there is a lot of research on which to rely here which tells us really about what is happening when you make these H-1B visas more difficult to obtain, and of course more is another version of more difficult to obtain.

Help us understand why he would make this decision which, at your estimate, will harm the American economy and will hurt American workers.

There are two general arguments that I heard that could lead this.

The first is the conviction that H-1B visas are in fact not a question of qualified work. They are cheap workers who can undermine work ourselves. It is not really born in literature. For example, I talked about the way many large companies are offset or even acquire other companies in response to H-1B restrictions. It is much more expensive than hiring an American. RIGHT? Even to higher wages. So, this kind of answer does not seem likely if it is true.

The best people in the world will be much less interested in coming in the United States if they see an environment where there will be many fewer companies that are ready to pay for this.

But I think that in fact, there is somehow a more important underlying problem here, it is that it is based on this belief that there is a fixed number of jobs in the American economy. People think there are a hundred jobs, and if an immigrant comes and take one of these jobs, there are only 99 left for everyone.

It is not really true. When an immigrant comes and takes one of these jobs, they also consume goods and services. They therefore create a request of more goods, that companies must then provide. They must therefore increase production, which often means hiring more people, more demand for services, right? So maybe they have children and they need to hire childcare services, so more daycare. They increase the request from other jobs, so they are likely to create jobs this way.

The second motivation is, in my opinion, a little more valid, and it is to face some of the abuses of the H-1B program. There are companies that do not use the visa as planned. There are companies, often outsourcing companies, which flood the H-1B lottery with applications to try to make sure they get H-1B holders. And many of these companies rely on a cheaper foreign work. It is therefore a legitimate concern. There are companies that abuse the program, but it is not because we offer H-1B visas.

First of all, it has to do with the way it is allocated. Many reforms have been proposed on how to change the system to try to deal with this type of abuse. None of them offer costs of $ 100,000. The problem with the costs of $ 100,000 is that it is not targeted in any way, so it will harm these startups in a disproportionate manner who certainly cannot pay these costs. This will harm the entry -level positions. This will harm the universities that rely on H-1B visas.

It also makes the country much less attractive for foreign talents. Thus, the best people in the world will be much less interested in coming in the United States if they see an environment where there will be many companies that are ready to pay for this.

Well, it seems that the administration has not completely decided to know how they will deploy this change. What do you think would be a better way to reform?

A large reform that is necessary is just to lift the ceiling. It's far too low. I mean, I think it has not changed since the 90s with a little blip around 2000, but once you have increased the ceiling, I think you have to remove the current lottery system.

The two most common reforms I have seen that the two I think are reasonable: one would be an auction where you sell auctions, and the other would be a lottery which was essentially weighted by a salary or something like that. Now, in these two cases, you should just be careful to make sure that there is a kind of separate mechanism for startups and entry-level positions, because of course, they will be disadvantaged in a system like this.

But I think it would get rid of this abuse problem and it would always allow workers of qualified immigrants to come to the country and create all these advantages that I have talked about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/podcasts/462997/trump-h1b-visa-100000-immigration-cost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos