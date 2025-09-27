



Indonesia again appeared at the highest level of the PBB forum and reaffirmed its role as leader in the world South, constantly pleading for the reform agenda.

What can we learn from this article? Why is President Prabowo's presence important? Prabowo Suubianto has become the first President of the Republic of Indonesia to attend the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in person in the past decade. President Prabowo arrived in New York, the United States on Saturday (20/9/2025). On September 23, the president will attend the opening session and general debate of UNGA. During his 10 years of mandate, the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, generally delegated the task of attending the United Nations General Assembly at the Vice-President Jusuf Kalla and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. President Jokowi only attended once, but practically, during the COVVI-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. At the start of independence, the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, Sukarno, also attended the Lycée des Nations, delivering a speech entitled “to build the world again” on September 30, 1960. Sukarno's speech became monumental when he expressed a challenge against colonialism and imperialism that still persisted in Asia and Africa. Sukarno also strongly opposed the use of nuclear weapons. What mission does President Prabowo wear? President Prabowo is expected to deliver a speech in third position during the general session of the United Nations debate, following the presidents of Brazil and the United States, Tuesday 23/9/2025). The presence of President Prabowo at the UN This year marks an important moment for Indonesia. In addition to reappearing at the highest level of the PBB forum, Indonesia will also reaffirm its role of leader in the world South which systematically expresses the agenda for world governance reform. This United Nations forum will serve as a platform for Indonesia to express the interests of developing countries and strengthen the diplomatic position of Indonesia on the world scene. Before the general session of the debate, President Prabowo will attend a meeting on the solution of the two states to discuss the Palestinian issue on September 22. This program is eagerly awaited and attracts attention. Indonesia constantly supports the struggle of the Palestinian people, therefore in this forum, Indonesia can strengthen its position to continue to express this support. How does the diplomatic progress of Indonesia at the UN? The permanent representative of Indonesia at the United Nations in New York, Umar Hadi, said that for the secretary general of the UN Antonio Guterres, Indonesia is a special part of the UN because Indonesia constantly plays an active role in promoting reforms in the multilateral system. Indonesia also systematically contributes to world peace. The peacekeeping force in Indonesia is the fifth largest in the UN. Guterres also praised Indonesia to be at the forefront of defense of the importance of maintaining a multipolar world. Indonesia has also stressed that all global issues should be resolved in accordance with international law. In this regard, Indonesia has teamed up with eight countries and the United Nations Foundation to formulate reforms of United Nations multilateralism. The eight countries include Norway, Mexico, Liechtenstein and Jamaica. What will President Prabowo are talking about during the United Nations General Debate? Indonesia plans to provide the problems of Palestinian independence, contributions from developing countries and sustainable development as selected subjects. President Prabowo is expected to give a third speech to the United Nations General Assembly. In the tradition of the United Nations General Assembly, Brazil has always been the first speaker. This stems from history when the UN was established in 1946; Whenever the session has opened and the secretary general asked which country would like to start, Brazil is always worn on Brazil. Finally, at each General Assembly of the United Nations, the first opportunity to speak is always given to the President of Brazil. At the UN General Assembly in 2025, President Inacio Lula da Silva will represent her country. The second opportunity is still given to the President of the United States because the United States is the host country where the head office and the United Nations General Assembly take place. This year, this responsibility is held by President Donald Trump.

