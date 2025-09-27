“Impress me incession”: Kangana Ranaut Slame Le Congress in the middle of the line on the visit of Odisha de PM Modi | India News





Last update: September 27, 2025, 19:21 is Kangana Ranaut's remarks came after a convention leader has questioned the objective of PM Modis Jharsuguda, invoking the name of the actor who has become a politician BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. (Photo credits: Instagram) The actor who became a politician Kangana Ranaut retaliated on Saturday at the Congress after his name was invoked in a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit to Odishas Jharsuguda, calling this a case of assassination of the characters “and” politics “. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) indigenous 4G battery, marking the entry of the India into a limited group of nations capable of producing local telecommunications technology. Narendra Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of India, chosen by the people three times for this responsibility. He can travel to any part of the nation and work for the development of peoples. As for sliding there without thinking my name, why am I untouchable? Why is my name always used in frightening shades and talkative connotations? What did I do? “” She added that the congresses repeated attempts to connect her name to the Prime Minister reflected a regressive mentality “and accused the party of trying to slander his public image. I wonder that it is because of such assassination and calculation of public figures, I still have not had a single hearing with the Honorable Prime Minister JI, the shame of polluted congresses, regressive mentality and anti-women's agendas, “she wrote. Narendra Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of India, chosen by the people three times for this responsibility. He can travel to any part of the nation and work for the development of peoples. As if to train without thinking about my name, why am I untouchable? Why is my name always used https://t.co/zmyk0intjm Kangana Ranaut (@Kenateam) September 27, 2025 His remarks occurred after the spokesperson for Congress, Sonali Sahu, questioned the aim of the visit of Prime Minister Modis Jharsuguda, asking: we welcome him in accordance with our political culture. But the real question is, why did Moda come and who invited him? The last time was Lord Jagannaths' invitation this time that invited him? Kangana Ranaut? “” Sahu also criticized the Prime Minister for reporting a train for Surat, suggesting that he was aimed at sending young people from Odishas to work outside the state. Major digital infra dust As part of the celebrations of the Silver BSNLS jubilee, the Prime Minister ordered more than 97,500 mobile laps, including 92,600 4G sites built with Aboriginal technology at the cost of approximately 37,000 rupes. The officials said that the project would extend mobile connectivity to more than 26,700 previously unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, benefiting more than 20 new Lakh subscribers. Solar energy towers are described as a larger India group of green telecommunications sites. The officials said that the native 4G battery is based on the cloud and ready for the future, with the possibility of passing transparent in 5G. This deployment is an in -line transformative step with the vision of the Prime Ministers of Digital India, writing the digital fracture and empowering rural communities, “the government said in a statement. With the launch of Bharat Nidhi's digital initiative, PM Modi has also unveiled the 100% 4G saturation project which will connect around 30,000 villages in mission mode. Location : Odisha (Ori), India, India Posted for the first time: September 27, 2025, 19:21 is India News “ Drag me without thinking '': Kangana Ranaut Slame Le Congress in the middle of the Row on the visit of Odisha of the PM Modi Modi Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

