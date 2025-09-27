Former FBI director James Comey charged 2 charges





Washington – Former Director of FBI, James Comey, was charged Thursday for two counts, marking a major escalation in President Trump's efforts to target his political opponents and use the Ministry of Justice as part of his campaign to seek reprisals against his most ardent critics.

Comey was accused of an accusation chief of false statements and a chief of obstruction of justice, linked to the testimony of the Senate which he gave almost five years ago. The majority of major jurors have not approved the indication of an additional chief of lie to the congress, according to court documents – an unusual development since the great juries rarely reject the accusations.

In a statement, the Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly alleged that Comey “obstructed an investigation by the congress on the disclosure of sensitive information” and made a false declaration to the Congress.

“Comey said he had not authorized someone to the FBI to be an anonymous source. According to the indictment, this declaration was false,” said the Bondi declaration.

“No one is above the law,” wrote Bondi on X. “The accusation act today reflects the commitment of this Ministry of Justice to hold those who abuse positions of being responsible for having deceived the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

Trump celebrated the indictment in a social post, calling for the former director of the FBI – which he dismissed in 2017 – “one of the worst human beings to which this country has ever been exposed”.

A journalist asked the president on Friday morning who “is the next person on your list” who could face charges.

“This is not a list, but I think there will be others. I mean, they are corrupt,” he said. “There will be others. This is my opinion.”

Comey said his innocence in an Instagram video and said: “There are costs to withstand Donald Trump.”

“My heart is broken for the Ministry of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. And I am innocent. So let's make a lawsuit. And let's keep the faith,” he said.

Comey's lawyer, Patrick J. Fitzgerald, said in a statement: “Jim Comey denies the accusations filed today in their entirety. We are impatient to justify him in the courtroom.”

Comey should be arrested on the morning of October 9 in Alexandria, Virginia. The case was assigned to the American district judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden.

Comey Charges focuses on the testimony of the congress

The accusation act was returned to the Virginia Oriental District while the stopwatch fell the five -year limitation period for the accusations arising from its testimony from September 2020 to the Congress, which was to expire on Tuesday, September 30.

Comey appeared before the Senate judicial committee in 2020 to answer questions about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, known as “Crossfire Hurricane”. The investigation, which has frustrated Mr. Trump for years, was then taken over by special lawyer Robert Mueller.

During this hearing, the Senator of the GOP Ted Cruz of Texas interviewed Comey on previous testimonies in 2017, denying having been an anonymous source or authorizing another FBI official to be an anonymous source for reports on FBI investigations on Mr. Trump or Hillary Clinton. The probe involving Clinton examined its use of a private messaging server while being secretary of state.

Comey told Cruz in 2020 that he held his previous testimonies. The accusation act calls for this declaration “materially false, fictitious and fraudulent”, alleging that Comey had in fact authorized an unknown person to be an anonymous source.

The indictment does not specify the presumed media flight led to Thursday's charges.

But Cruz's range of questions focused specifically on an alleged leak involving Andrew McCabe, the former Comey deputy at the FBI. An McCabe lawyer said in 2018 that McCabe authorized information to disclose a journalist at the Wall Street Journal in 2016 on Clinton's survey with Comey's Knowledge. The lawyer made the complaint in response to an investigation by the internal guard dog of the Ministry of Justice, which revealed that McCabe “lacked franchise” when he said to Comey, or led Comey to believe, that he had not authorized disclosure.

Comey also denied having approved the disclosure to the Wall Street Journal during an interview with investigators from the Inspector General's office, saying: “To make sure there is no fuzz, I did not allow this.

The report of the Inspector General noted that even if he did not rely on the memories of McCabe and Comey on the conversations on the flight, “the crushing weight of this proof supported the version of Comey of the conversation.

The internal guard dog concluded that McCabe “lacked franchise, especially under oath, on several occasions” during the description of his role concerning the disclosure in the newspaper in violation of the Rules of the FBI.

Separately, the Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice noted that Comey had violated the FBI policy by winning four unspecified memos commemorating interactions with Trump in 2017 and authorizing a friend, Daniel Richman, who is a law professor at the University of Columbia, to provide the content of one of the memos to a journalist from the New York Times.

The guard dog said in his report detailing his examination according to which the investigators “had found any evidence that Comey or his lawyers published one of the classified information contained in one of the Memos to the media members.”

The indictment does not mention McCabe or Richman by name.

Comey testified before the congress of his home in McLean, Virginia, which is why the former director of the FBI was the subject of an investigation in the Eastern Judicial District of the State.

Accusations led by the former lawyer of Trump

The accusations come only a few days after the president hit his former defense lawyer and assistant to the White House, Lindsey Halligan, to temporarily direct the American prosecutor's office for the Virginia Oriental District. Halligan, who has no prosecution experience, took over as an acting prosecutor from the United States after the brutal departure of Erik Siebert in the midst of the president's apparent pressure and his allies to carry criminal accusations against the New York Letitia James Attorney General.

Comey's indictment is only signed by Halligan, and no other basic name of prosecutors appears on the load documents.

Halligan said in a press release: “The alleged accusations in this case represent a violation of public confidence at an extraordinary level”.

Siebert informed the staff on Friday September 19 that he had resigned, an announcement after several sources told CBS News that his office prosecutors feared that Siebert could be removed from his duties for having omitted to prosecute James for alleged mortgage fraud. James denied any reprehensible act. Mr. Trump said he had dismissed Siebert.

The president publicly expressed his frustration towards the Attorney General Pam Bondi for the lack of action against Comey, James and the Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California, another political opponent, and warned the social media that he “killed our reputation and our credibility”.

“They dismissed me twice and charged me (5 times!), On nothing. Justice must be done, now !!!” Mr. Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, referring to federal and state criminal affairs subject to him.

He announced Halligan as his choice to direct the oriental district of Virginia shortly after, writing that she is “fair, intelligent and will desperately provide justice for all!”

Comey and Mr. Trump have been fighting for years. Comey was director of the FBI from 2013 until his dismissal by Trump in 2017, during the president's first mandate at the White House.

This dismissal finally set out inquiry into the special advice of Mueller on the allegations according to which Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and that the Trump campaign coordinated the Kremlin. Trump has repeatedly denounced these allegations as a “hoax”.

For his part, Comey has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump since his dismissal, calling him “morally unfit” for being president in an interview of 2018.

Earlier this year, Comey caused an uproar from the Trump administration after briefly published a photo on social networks that administration officials were a call for violence against Mr. Trump. As a result, secret service agents interviewed Comey for about an hour and a half.

In an interview, Trump said he was “strong and clear” that Comey called for his assassination, telling Fox News that the positions should be left to Bondi. Comey denied defending violence.

Since his return to the White House for a second term, the president has embarked on many efforts to continue his political opponents and has used various levers of the federal government to do so. His administration revoked the security authorizations of former president Joe Biden, the former vice-president Kamala Harris and the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, among others. He also ordered that the security authorizations of 37 current officials and former national security will be canceled.

Trump also ended the secret services for Harris, the former national security advisor John Bolton and the two children of Biden, Hunter and Ashley Biden.

