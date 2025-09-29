Profile and wealth of Agus Saparmanto, the former Minister of Commerce who would be chosen acclamation is the president of the PPP





Jakarta, kompas.com – The Congress X United Development Party (PPP) has produced two leadership. AGUS SAPARMANTO and MARDIONO would have been elected by acclamation as president of the PPP for the period 2025-2030. The name Mardiono or Agus Saparmanto was previously made to advance as a candidate for the President (Caketum) of the PPP at the PPP conference which took place for three days, September 27-29, 2025. Interestingly, Agus Saparmanto turned out to be a framework for the National Awakening Party (PKB). So who is Agus Suparmanto? The following summary Kompas.com From various sources. Profile of Agus Suparmanto The man born on December 23, 1965 was known for having held the post of Minister of Commerce in the second period of the management of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). However, Agus Saparmanto was not the post of Minister of the Trade. He was appointed Jokowi on October 23, 2019 and was dismissed on December 22, 2020. The position of Agus Saparmanto as Minister of the Trade was then replaced by Muhammad Lutfi. Read also: The Camp d'Agus Saparmanto explains the chronology of the heat of the conference X PPP Before becoming Minister of the Trade, Agus was registered as president of the PT Guarantor Manggar Biliton (GMB). Reported Kompas.com On October 23, 2019, GMB had worked on the construction project of the ship's quay in Manggar, precisely by the Manggar river, East Belitung. In this project, GMBA cooperates with a subsidiary of PT Timah TBK. Then, Agus Saparmanto had been Chairman (Ketum) of the Board of Directors of the Indonesian Closing Association (PB Ikasi) for the 2018-2022 quarter. Read also: AGUS SUPARMANTO declared for the elected aclammation president of PPP Fortune In the report on the assets of the State Organizer (LHKPN) Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Date of submission on March 31, 2021, Agus Saparmanto has a total richness of RP 1 625 410 685 152. The property consists of 15 lands and buildings distributed in the south of Jakarta, Bandung, Badung and Singapore, whose total value is 896,443,102,000 RP. Reported on the page elhkpn.kpk.go.idAGUS SUPARMANTO also recorded two means of transport and engine from its own results worth 1,550,000,000 RP. With details, the Lexus RX 300 Luxury 4×2 to 2019 worth 1,300,000,000 RP and the Lexus GS 300 to 2006 worth 250,000,000 RP. In addition, AGUS has been recorded to have other mobile active ingredients with RP value. 950,000,000, RP. 766,273,000,000, equivalents in cash and cash. 51 213 209 476. At LHKPN, Agus SUPARMANTO also recorded a RP 91 018 626 324 debt. Thus, the total assets after deduction of the RP debt 1 625 410 685 152. Read also: PPP calls for the claim to acclamation of Agus Saparmanto is not valid according to AD / Art

