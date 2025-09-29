Trump to meet republican leaders and democrats as a stop from the United States government is looming | Donald Trump News





The US government faces a partial closure on Wednesday unless the Republicans and Democrats can agree on a bill of expenditure.

Posted on September 29, 202529 September 2025

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet the best Republicans and Democrats in the Congress in the midst of an imminent deadline to continue to finance the federal government.

Trumps, a meeting planned with Congress leaders on Monday comes when the US government faces a partial closure of midnight on Wednesday unless the legislators can agree on a spending bill.

The confrontation came after the committees of the US Senate earlier this month rejected a bill on Stopgap spending written by the Republicans to maintain the government until November 21.

Democrats argued that any expenditure bill should include provisions aimed at extending health care coverage, including by reversing the Medicaid cups that have been included in Trumps One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Republicans argue that health care provisions should be dealt with separately in the negotiations for a whole of full expenditure.

While the Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate of 100 members, at least 60 legislators must approve expenditure invoices in the upper chamber.

On Sunday, in the interviews, the head of the majority of the Republican Senate John Thune and the chief of the minority of the Democratic Senate Chuck Schumer exchanged the blame for the dead end.

The ball is in their court, Thune told NBC News to meet the press. There is a bill sitting at the office at the Senate at the moment, we could recover it today and pass it.

Speaking on the same program, Schumer described Reunion with Trump and his republican counterparts as a first step to solve the problem.

We need serious negotiations, said Schumer.

Now, if the president of this meeting will go to Rant, simply cry to the Democrats, and talk about all his alleged grievances, and say that, and the other thing, we will do nothing. But I hope it will be a serious negotiation.

The planned rally comes after Trump last week canceled a meeting with Schumer and the minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries room, quoting what he described as non -serious and ridiculous requirements of the Democrats.

While Democrats and Republicans fail to adopt a bill for expenditure on the deadline, employees of the federal government will not receive a salary during the closure period, although they are eligible for a return and those who are not considered essential will be on leave.

There have been 14 government closings since 1980, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Most of them only lasted a few days. The longest closure in the history of the United States, which took place at the end of 2018 and early 2019, lasted 34 days.

