Trump publishes a video on the medical advantages of cannabis for the elderly while the White House weighs reprogramming





President Donald Trump shared a video promoting the health benefits of cannabissing on Sunday that covering the CBD under Medicare would be “the most important senior health initiative of the century”.

While the marijuana industry awaits Trump's decision on a waiting proposal for a waiting reproduction, the president’s decision to highlight the video that was produced by the Commonwealth project immediately attracted the attention of the stakeholders.

What the almost three -minute clip refers several times to the “CBD derived from hemp” means for the prospects for the wider marijuana re -engagement is not clear. But this also occurs in the midst of a controversial debate at the Congress on the Federal Hemp laws, with certain GOP legislators in the running for a pure and simple ban on cannabis with all traces of THC. Experts say that this would effectively eradicate the hemp market, because it is considered impossible to produce even non -intoxicant CBD products without at least a certain level of THC.

The video that Trump has published also briefly offers a Fox News clip describing the economic benefits of the legalization of medical marijuana, saying that on an annual basis, this would be cost savings of “64 billion dollars per year if cannabis is fully integrated into the health system”.

“The 2018 revolutionary agricultural bill defended by President Trump was the first step” towards the modernization of health care incorporating cannabis, according to the narration. This refers to the historical legislation that hemp legalized by the federal government containing up to 0.3% of THC, which Trump signed during his first mandate.

In particular, the video also declares that “it is time to educate doctors on the endocannabinoid system, provide medical coverage for CBD and give millions of elderly the support they deserve.”

At a time when certain higher legislators, including Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), put pressure on policy changes that threaten to upset the CBD market, praising a promotion that calls for the coverage of cannabinoid health insurance is notable.

“You deliver the most important senior health initiative of the century, cementing your heritage and transforming aging care,” he said. “Millions everywhere will thank you.”

While Trump did not directly comment on the video in his article, here is a transcription:

“You can revolutionize senior health care. We have all heard of the main systems of our body such as digestive, respiratory, nervous and cardiovascular systems, but there is an essential system discovered in the 1990s that you probably never heard of.

This system is called endocannabinoid system. It was recognized and studied by scientists, with the support of the National Institutes of Health. As you get older, the system is weakening. Consequently, the different systems of our body cease to work together gently. This is one of the reasons why older adults have trouble, inflammation, cognitive decline and other aging conditions for which doctors often prescribe dangerous and addictive pharmaceutical products. They also recommend lifestyle remedies such as exercise, good diet and stress management. And although all this improves the system, it is only fractionally and over a long period.

But here is the game changer: the system can be restored faster using CBD derived from hemp. When the system is restored, the pain disappears, sleep is improved and stress is reduced. When the system is restored, the progression of the disease can slow down and years are added to your life as well as in good healthy years.

And 20% of the elderly already use CBD today for pain, arthritis, cancer, symptoms, sleep disorders, Alzheimer's disease and many other aging diseases. But doctors are not equipped to provide advice, and there are no FDA standards for the market today. Imagine if that was the case for other drugs. The elderly suffer unnecessarily. CBD derived from hemp can help them feel better, to live longer and to considerably improve their quality of life.

[Fox News clip:] A Price Waterhouse Coopers report estimates the annual cost savings for the United States: nearly $ 64 billion per year if cannabis is entirely integrated into the health system.

The 2018 revolutionary agricultural bill defended by President Trump was the first step. It is now time to educate doctors on the endocannabinoid system, provide Medicare coverage for the CBD and give millions of elderly the support they deserve. You deliver the most important senior health initiative of the century, cementing your heritage and transforming aging care. Millions everywhere will thank you.

The group that produced the video, the Commonwealth project, has participated in audiences since the grip on the process of reprogramming marijuana which was launched by the Biden administration. He submitted a comment to the federal file arguing that the “historic” proposal would prevent “a greater, but not complete certainty, for the elderly, researchers and doctors to engage in research or health pilot projects that examine the advantages and distribution of medical cannabis”.

Meanwhile, a survey again shows that a majority of Americans do not consider dangerous marijuana, although most think that cannabis consumption increase the probability that people pass to consume more dangerous drugs.

Survey is one of the last temperature checks on American feeling with regard to drug policy, because Trump weighs a proposal for moving the marijuana of Annex I to Annex III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

And while a prominent prohibitionist group, the intelligent marijuana (SAM) intelligent approaches, recently said that the survey they commissioned has demonstrated majority opposition to the re-engagement, a change in policy that Trump approved on the campaign track, the results fly to several other national surveys of support for the reform that goes beyond the dependence.

—Marijuana The moment follows hundreds of bills on cannabis, psychedelic and policies in the legislatures of the States and the Congress this year. Patreon supporters committing at least $ 25 / month, access our interactive hearing cards, graphics and calendar so that they are not missing any development.

Another recent survey of the coalition for the policy, education and regulation of the coalition for cannabis, which was carried out by the Floor Tate Partners, showed that seven out of 10 American voters wanted to see the end of the federal prohibition of marijuana and almost half of the Trump administration is more favorably if it took action.

A survey published in June that Marijuana Moment has teamed up with the cannabis Nuggmmd TV platform has shown that the majority of marijuana consumers disappear the actions of Trump administrations on cannabis policy to date, but there is also an important will of users to move their position if the federal government opts to reproduce or legalize marijuana.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, a company associated with Trumpfabrizio, Lee & Associatesals opposed the Americans on a series of broader marijuana policy issues. He notably found that a majority of Republicans support the reprogramming of cannabis and, in particular, they are even more favorable to authorize it states to legalize marijuana without federal interference compared to the average voter.

The time of marijuana is made possible with the support of readers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marijuanamoment.net/trump-posts-video-on-medical-benefits-of-cannabis-for-seniors-as-white-house-weighs-rescheduling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

