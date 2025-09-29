Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump criticized the KT logo accused of having copied American Eagle Design





Kai Trump establishes a unique space in golf and in mode. President Donald Trump's older girl unveiled her new clothing brand this week and presented one of his signature pieces to the Ryder Cup 2025, standing proudly alongside her grandfather.

Kai Trump's granddaughter of President Donald Trump unveiled her new clothing brand this week and presented one of his signature pieces to the Ryder Cup 2025 (@ Kaitrumpgolfer / Instagram)

Friday, Kai arrived at the prestigious black Bethpage golf course in New York sporting a white sweatshirt sporting its own KT logo. The sweatshirt, at a price of $ 130, presents his signature on the Channel, symbolizing his personal touch on the clothes.

Internet slap Kai Trump for stealing the American Eagle brand newspaper

However, the Internet criticized the KAi Trump KT brand logo and accused it of stolen the American Eagles brand logo.

One of the users sounded on X, “given how the presidents' granddaughter violated article 43 (a) of the law of Lanham by implying an approval of the government, a federal property poorly used under 5 CFR 2635,704 by staging promotions of goods at the White House, and is more than 14 years old, the National Guard should stop it immediately.”

Another user posted: “The logos look a bit like, but they are in different fonts and it is not usable. The real question is why someone would like to wear a Kai Trump sweatshirt.”

A different person added: “The United States of Griffting and Mentient. I do not criticize this young woman at the moment. If you are growing around Grifters and Liars, that's what you will become. Simple mathes.”

Read also: Kai Trump makes a massive style statement in a $ 130 $ 'kt' ryder cup sweatshirt

The beginnings of Kai Trump mark an important step for the senior at the Benjamin School of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, who will soon bring her talents to the University of Miami, where she plans to play Golf next fall, according to a Hola report.

The Kais Introduction of the “KT” collection came a day earlier via its Instagram account, using the White House as a striking backdrop for its ad. She shared her enthusiasm with followers, writing, this collection is something that I have dreamed of for a long time, and I am so grateful that it is finally here.

She added, the launch of this line was such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details of the conceptions, I wanted to create a room that is not only Merch but a must that you can wear anywhere. There are clean parts that you can mix, match and do yours. I can't wait to see how you stylize them!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trumps-grand-daughter-kai-trump-slammed-over-kt-logo-accused-of-copying-american-eagle-design-101759047376282.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos