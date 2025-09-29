Abu Bakar Ba'asyir advance jokowi, that's the message





Solo, kompas.com – Abu Bakar Ba'asyir revealed the reason for the meeting with the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in the Sumber region, Banjarsari district, Solo City, Central Java, Monday 9/29/2025). The second meeting took place in private for about 30 minutes. During the meeting, Abu Bakar Ba'asyir appeared with white clothes, while Jokowi wore a complete Batik shirt with calculation. After the meeting, Abu Bakar Ba'asyir said that his visit was the duty of a religious of advisor. “I only recommend. Read also: Abu Bakar Baasyir Meet Jokowi in solo, it's his appearance Regarding his choice of Jokowi advisor, he considered the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia was an influential figure. “Well, Mr. Jokowi is a strong person. So I hope he will be a strong defender of Islam. It is later,” he said. Ba'Asyir said that a number of advice he provided directly in Jokowi. “Yes, his council is from Re-Bien the Islamic law. Because I find it difficult to ask the country to be organized by Islamic law,” he said. In addition to Jokowi, he also declared that he had transmitted the same thing to President Prabowo suffered. “The president that I advised to go through the letter is everything. Only the council is the obligations of a academic,” he said. The founder of the Islamic boarding school of Al Mukmin in Ngruki, Sukoharjo, Central Java, stressed that the Council was part of the religious obligations. “Advise the people, advise the infidels, advise the leader. Whether you like it or not, it is God who determines, not me, yes. That's it, that's all, there is no other objective,” he continued. He is known, Abu Bakar Ba'asyir received his vulnerability in January 2021 after having undergone a 15 -year criminal period linked to terrorism affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2025/09/29/134142178/abu-bakar-baasyir-nasihati-jokowi-ini-pesannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

