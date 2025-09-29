



The mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, at a press conference in Portland, Oregon, on September 27, 2025, responded to President Donald won over declarations on the sending of troops to the city.

Joni Audes Land / OPB

Elected officials from Oregon, community organizations, unions and other groups urge President Donald Trump not to send federal troops to Portland, warning that such action would ultimately harm the economy and communities of cities.

The Portland metro room published the open letter, addressed to the Oregonians, Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon, the letter had more than 100 signatures, notably from the Governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, of the mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, of the senses. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and several other local and state leaders.

It also includes the support of eminent commercial organizations, such as Oregon Business Council and the signatures of some of the largest unions in the States, such as Oregon Nurses Association, Oregon Education Association and the inhabitants of the International Union of Services Employees.

The CEO and president of Portland Metro Chamber, Andrew Hoan, said that the letter was a partnership through the State, among groups that do not always agree.

Worked together to make sure it was on the same wavelength: it's not good for Portland. It's not good for Oregon, Hoan said. We want to send a single unified message that we do not want to have the presence of federal troops in our city.

Related: the Trump administration authorizes 200 members of the National Guard for the deployment of Portland

The letter indicates that federal troops could interfere with the recent progress that the City has made, including a decrease in homicides and other crimes since 2024 and years of decreasing armed violence since 2022.

We are in the midst of a rebirth. If you are going in part of Portland today, you will see people enjoying the sun, paddle boards, people who cycle and gardening, Wilson said at a press conference on Sunday, we have such a proud resurgence.

The deployment could threaten the renewal of Portlands, indicates the letter

State and premises leaders claim that the reduction in crime and the fight against roaming are essential to attract new businesses and consumers to Portlands Downtown Core, who experienced major economic backhands during the Pandemic COVID-19.

Portland Metro Chambers' letter indicates that cities work to solve these problems are starting to see the results. More than 2.8 million people attended the city center of Portland in July, a post-pandemic summit, according to the city center of Portland Clean & Safe District.

Worked on our own path and our own solutions, said Hoan. He bears fruit and producer results.

Related: Portland is fine: the governor of Oregon rejects Trumps, plans to send troops to the city

But this renewal work could be threatened if the troops are deployed in Portland. The letter stresses that Washington DC restaurants experienced a 31% drop in customers after Trump sent troops to the region last month.

The story of the rejuvenation does not correspond to the prospect of Trump on Portland. The vision of the presidents of the largest city in the Oregons was systematically negative.

In the summer of 2020, in the middle of the daily demonstrations concerning the death of George Floyd, Trump qualified the city of anarchist jurisdiction. More recently, the president said that demonstrations at Portlands Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility had ruined the city and had made it live in hell.

Related: Trump says hell sends troops to Portland to manage interior terrorists

Ice demonstrations sparked an announcement on social networks by Trump last week in which he declared that he would order the Ministry of Defense to send all the troops necessary to protect the Rava War Portland.

The authorization to deploy the Oregon National Guard in the city came from federal officials early Sunday morning.

Local elected officials and states respond quickly. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Oregon's prosecutor Dan Rayfield announced that his office had already filed a complaint against federal action.

The pursuit indicates that deployment is an exaggerated and illegal overcoming. Rayfield said his office would ask for a temporary ban order to block the move.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2025/09/28/oregon-business-leaders-trump-withdraw-deployment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos