Politics
Police reform should not be shy
Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The national police went forward and created a reform team similar to that already proposed by the presidential palace. Police improvements should start with Prabowo.
HOPING for reforms in the Police It's like waiting for the cows to come home. Systemic damage within the Indonesian National Police (Polri) mean it is difficult to hope for a real change.
President PRABOWO SUBIANTO promised to reform the police in response to requests from the demonstrations which ended with violence in late August 2025. He appointed the former deputy police chief, general (ret.) Ahmad Dofiri as a special presidential advisor for security cases, public order and police reforms.
While the palace was still formed the team that would help Ahmad Dofiri, the chief of Polri Gen. Listyo sigit prabowo established it National police reform team September 17, 2025. This team includes 52 police officers of higher and intermediate rank. Listyo Sigit will have a surveillance role, while General Chryshnanda Dwilaksana, head of the police and police training division, was appointed to preside over the team.
Although the palace claimed to welcome the creation of this team, Listyo's decision Sigit led to accusations that he opposes the police reform plan, which Prabowo wants to see. The order signed by Listyo Sigit establishing the reform processing team did not contain any mention of the police reform committee established by Prabowo.
Suspicions of dissent have appeared because the main task of the police reform committee is to carry out a complete assessment of the institution. A key element of this is the dismissal of Listyo Sigit. Having held the position for four years and eight months, the longest police chief in history, Listyo is considered one of the profound causes of problems within force.
Deeply damaged, Polri offers “advantages” to many state representatives. It is already to know public that the officers are qualified to curl the favor of senior officials, including the president, when they exercise tasks which are not officially part of their responsibility for maintaining order. From the food sustainability program to the nutritious meal project, they do everything. It has also been widely said that the police intervention played a role in the victory of Prabowo Sui -Bianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka during the 2024 presidential election.
Since the Joko Widodo era, the disparities in the ranks and positions of Polri have been extended by unacceptable practices. Low row police are forced to fulfill their functions by maintaining security and order, while ranking officers and senior officials provide services to elites and oligarchs. And it is in this regard that promotions and positions are “purchased and sold” by brutal transactional policy.
Almost all of the ranking and primary ranking officers are looking for influential ties to survive internal rivalries who ignore the principles of an organization based on merit. Those who have no support have no hope of promotion or new positions. The expression “wet publication” refers to the positions in which it is possible to exploit the resources of the lucrative state. And there are also dry positions.
Marketing practices on several levels – in which lower classification agents must make regular illegal contributions to their senior officers – must be arrested. This obligation to provide the contribution means that officers at all levels are busy looking for ways to obtain illicit funds so that they can transfer money to their senior officers, while filling their own pockets. It is simply not possible that the team established by Listyo Sigit can repair this systemic damage.
THE Police reform committee Created by Prabowo has the possibility of improving questions if it is ready to involve public figures with integrity. The main responsibility for this commission is to break the mutual symbiosis chain connecting Polri to the people who direct the country. One way to do it would be to rethink completely Polri, including perhaps place it under a ministry.
Conversely, Prabowo must stop transforming the police into a milk cow. Illegal sources of police financing – such as working as thugs or donors hired – must be arrested. Funding of the police must be made more effective so that it reaches its target and is used correctly.
And the police should never be used again to help win an election. Polri neutrality must be put into practice, and not simply written in enormous letters on the propaganda banners. In other words, Polri's reform must start with Prabowo itself.
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2052714/police-reform-must-not-be-half-hearted
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
