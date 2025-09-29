



Jerusalem –

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets President Donald Trump on Monday in the White House, they will discuss a Middle East who has undergone a radical change.

The American president says that an agreement to put an end to the war in Gaza is likely. But what is by offering is politically problematic for Netanyahu and just as the region has transformed, Netanyahu also has it. Its radical change in the approach makes it all the more difficult to forecast what is coming.

For two years, Israeli jets and special forces have undertaken daring missions, striking targets once thought untouchable, with regional capitals from Doha to Tehran and Damascus bearing the scars of Netanyahus commit to reshaping the Middle East after the attacks of October 7, 2023 against Israel.

At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Netanyahu proudly praised Israeli military operations.

We hammered the Houthis. We have crushed most of Hamass Terror Machine, we have paralyzed Hezbollah, coming out most of its leaders and a large part of its weapons arsenal, we destroyed the assads weapons in Syria, we have dissuaded the Shiite Iraq Shiite militias, and especially on everything, we have devastated the atomic weapons and the Ballistic Missile Programs said.

Israel has rebounded from its darkest day to deliver one of the most amazing military returns in history.

The growing count of days in the War of Israel in Gaza reflects another aspect of the same history.

For years, the Netanyahus war approach has been characterized by brief and content conflicts, especially in Gaza. Defense pillar operation, in 2012, for example, only lasted eight days. The current Gaza war will mark two years next month, the longest in the history of Israel.

When he returned to power in 2009, Netanyahu said one of his objectives would be to eliminate Hamas. In practice, despite its rhetoric, Israels in the service of the security policy of the Prime Ministers were largely considered to be prudent and relatively retained, even derision as loose by political rivals, which were also mocked with its inability to make decisive movements. His years of great conversation have turned into small decisions.

Then came on October 7.

Two days after the attack led by Hamas left more than 1,200 Israelis people, Netanyahu promised only the Israelis that we are going to change the Middle East. This time he thought.

Analysts who expected prudence to expect a new reality. Netanyahu once avoided the long wars and land operations, aware of the cost and political capital which led to indecisive conclusions or impassions. Now he often pursues them against the advice of his own soldiers.

The chief of staff of the Israeli defense forces, Major Gen Eyal Zamir, categorically opposed the last decision to take control of Gaza City, and questioned the high-risk operation targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. But Netanyahu ignored her warnings.

From the start of the war through the last decisions, especially Iran and Qatar, at each of these stages, there were always people in the room that opposed, hesitated or raised the reserves of another, Netanyahu said at a press conference earlier this month. And it is perfectly good, it is their role, they must indicate their opinion, but in the end, the one who decides is the cabinet.

This transformation raises a fundamental question, all the more important since the meeting of the White House is approaching: has Netanyahu really changed?

After October 7, Netanyahu is a completely different person, who has undergone an internal evolution, replacing his optimistic trends on risks with a much more proactive and adventurous security approach, said Mazal Maalem, author of the biography of the Netanyahu code.

The collapse of security on October 7 served as alarm, said Mualem.

He will not admit it, but (he) was taken on total strategic blindness, and the lesson he attracted was that he had to free himself from the security establishment, which has always frightened him with warnings of victims in the incursions on the ground, she added. This stops with the Israeli public Zeitgeist, which for years resisted paying war prices. October 7 changed it and changed this.

As the oldest head of Israel, Netanyahu has always been known to be conducted at least in part by fear: of his government to collapse from the elections, polls that were sworn against him. And now the fear of his trial under corruption.

This apprehension prevented him from making major radical changes. Instead, it has enabled the Israel economy to collapse and took credit from the growing list of countries that want to be part of the Israeli technology and weapons industries.

Anshel Pfeffer, the corresponding economists Israel and author of Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu, says that the motivation factor has not changed at all, even if its effect did.

Netanyahu has always been, and is always an extremely opposite risk. He fears change and clings to the status quo, he said. It generally avoids wars and diplomatic breakthroughs. Even the Abraham agreements were forced to him by the Trump administration. And the Gaza War was forced by Hamas. Once the war has become the status quo, Netanyahu has adapted. It is always addicted to the status quo only now, the status quo is war.

Pfeffer says that Netanyahu is still governed by fear, but now he fears his coalition partners more than anything else.

His far -right allies, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, oppose any negotiation with Hamas and push for the permanent occupation of Gaza, and their threats to overthrow the government if the war ends prematurely the strategic decision of Netanyahus. Trumps' proposal would recognize aspirations in the Palestinian state, which is firmly opposed to the two men.

However, recognizing the change of optics, Pfeffer says that Netanyahu is now at a stage where he is afraid of the judgment of history, and that he will not remember Churchill and Israels. He is desperate for a great success that will rewrite history. He is convinced that something will end up erasing on October 7 from the memory of the Israelis and reveals it as their Savior.

But this moment does not come.

Pfeffer compares Netanyahu to a desperate player, putting his tokens in a different place each time in the hope of cement his place in history. Netanyahu is a complex creature, he concludes, then perhaps all the theories have a certain truth. He remains opposed to the risk, frightened of the ceases no less than wars, a hostage of his coalition and an extremely careful man who has become a desperate player.

Whether motivated by a real strategic evolution or survival instincts, the transformation of Netanyahus of the manager cautious to the regional player remains incomplete.

Military operations on several fronts may have restored a deterrent from the Israel, but they have not yet won the decisive victory he hopes could rehabilitate his heritage or guarantee his political future.

Israeli public support for war, which was overwhelming at first, was considerably eroded. The same goes for the international legitimacy of Israels, decreasing in the midst of waves of threats of sanction and international recognition of the Palestinian State.

The future of the new daring game manual from Netanyahus is not clear before meeting Trump in the White House. Until now, the Trump administration has not done much to curb the military efforts of the Israel and has supported Netanyahus' continuation of the Gaza War.

But support came with clear and sometimes surprising limitations. In June, Trump supported the Israels on Iran during a 12 -day assault, then forced Israel to put back the hunting planes already on the way to attack after announcing the end of hostilities. The mercurial nature of the presidents means that it can oppose Israels and then move just after supporting the last.

The recent recent optimistic remarks on an imminent transaction to put an end to the fighting can point out that he could soon force Netanyahu to accept a new status quo which could stop the primary ministers of the creation of a heritage by military assault and force him to face his political calculation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/29/middleeast/trump-netanyahu-meeting-analysis-intl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos