Imran Khans pleaded against the video liaison trial in the GHQ attack case rejected





Rawalpindi-The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, could not obtain a major relief from the Rawalpindi bench of the High Court of Lahore (LHC) in his petition contesting the video liaison trial in the GHQ attack case.

A division bench including judge Sadaqat Ali Khan and judge Waheed Khan heard the case. The court rejected the request for suspension against the procedure, but admitted the request for hearing and gave an opinion to the chief secretary of Punjab.

During the hearing, Imran Khans Salman Akram Raja's lawyer argued that the video link arrangement was to specifically target his client.

The bench, however, noted that the case would be examined after the response of governments. The chief secretary was responsible for submitting an answer by October 6.

It can be recalled that after previous judicial objections, the notification concerning the video link test of Imran Khans was redesigned on September 24.

The petition argued that by virtue of article 10-A of the Constitution, each citizen is entitled to a fair trial. He asked that the notification of home services authorizing a video liaison trial in the GHQ attack case be declared zero and not avenue, and that Imran Khan be produced from Adiala prison in court.

The petition also urged the court to suspend the notification until a final decision was made.

According to the petitioner, the trial was actually conducted via WhatsApp calls instead of good video links facilities, which undermined the right to advise the accused during the procedure. The advocacy has described the unconstitutional and illegal notification to request court management to guarantee strict respect for article 10-A and declare all video links and procedures based on WhatsApp.

Furthermore, the court also rejected a plea filed by the legal team of Imran Khans asking for the adjournment in the case.

