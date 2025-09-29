Pakistan offers Turkiye 1,000 acres to configure the export processing area

The president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pose for a photo after having attended the 7th meeting of the Turkiy-Pakistan High Level Cooperation Council in Islamabad. Sting

Islamabad: In a major step towards strengthening bilateral trade and investments, Pakistan offered 1,000 acres of land without cost to Turkiye for having set up a dedicated export processing area (EPZ) in the Karachi industrial park.

The proposal was first launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in April 2025. The initiative aims to create a rationalized and friendly environment of investors, encouraging Turkish investments in a target of manufacturing and export of Pakistans.

As a follow -up of this commitment, a high -level Pakistani delegation including Foreign Office officials, Special Investment COUCIL (SIFC), the Board of Directors (BOI) and the Sindh Export Processing Zone Authority recently concluded a two -day visit to Istanbul and Ankara. The delegation held meetings with counterparts from the Turkish government and business leaders to plead to establish EPZ in Karachi.

Pakistan invited Turkish authorities to visit the Karachi industrial park, where the 1000 acres were exclusively reserved for Turkiye. We expect them to visit soon and inform us of the dates shortly, a senior official of the Pakistani part told The News.

During the meetings, the Pakistani team presented the strategic location of Karachis, developed an infrastructure and the proximity of the Middle East and Central Asia markets. Our message was Clear Karachi Industrial Park offers immense potential. Turkish companies moving here could reduce freight costs from $ 4,000 to only $ 1,000 per tonne for exports to the region, the official added.

The delegation also visited Turks EPZ in Istanbul and Ankara to understand their operational models. Trkiye has more than six decades of experience with EPZ, with the first established in the 1960s. Originally managed by the government, the areas have been developed and managed by the private sector since 1995, the government having played a regulatory role.

Turkish EPZs are known to offer very attractive incentives: the 20 -year -old tax days, nominal land costs and uninterrupted public services such as electricity, water and gas. Pakistani officials said this model could guide the proposed development of Karachi Epz.

The bilateral trade between the two countries was on an upward trajectory, reaching a record of $ 1.4 billion in 2024, an increase of almost 30% compared to the previous year. However, the two countries are now targeting a commercial volume of $ 5 billion thanks to extended cooperation.

In 2023, Pakistan exported $ 352 million in Turkiye, led by cotton and cotton tissues (43.5% of total exports), followed by the wire, clothing, unrealed metals and oil seeds. Turkiyes exports to Pakistan has been $ 250.8 million, dominated by electric machines, textile equipment, plastics, chemicals and fabrics.

The proposed Karachi EPZ is considered a potential change of game. Pakistani officials believe that it could unlock a new phase of industrial cooperation, Turkiye relocating certain manufacturing units in Karachi to take advantage of cost and market access reductions.

Efforts are also underway to expand the existing preferential trade agreement (PTA), the two parties exploring a full-fledged free trade agreement (ALE) in the future.

While the Turkish delegation is preparing to visit Pakistan in the coming weeks, expectations are high that the EPZ initiative catalyzes not only trade but also long -term strategic and industrial links between the two frateral nations.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards strengthening economic cooperation, a commercial delegation of 15 high -level members of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is expected to arrive in Pakistan on October 5, reporting a renewed thrust for private sector investment and business business partnerships (B2B) through the critical economy sectors.

Led by a superior minister of the cabinet, who is also a member of the Saudi royal family, the delegation is accompanied by full support from the Saudi government, which makes it one of the most influential business missions in the Gulf to visit Pakistan in recent years, said a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce in the Scribe.

The delegation is expected to organize high-level meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the main ministers of the Cabinet and senior officials of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) A civil-military platform designed to accelerate foreign investments in the Pakistans priority sectors.

SIFCS initiatives have contributed to an increase of 22pc of Pakistan exports to Saudi Arabia, passing the total volume of exchanges from $ 546 million to $ 700 million.

Officials have confirmed that the delegation would explore investment opportunities in mines, energy, IT, agriculture, financial services, construction and for JVs in the manufacture of semiconductors and the food industry, with the flexibility of concluding business directly with Pakistani counterparts.

This visit reflects a change towards deepening economic cooperation in the private sector, with the full institutional support of the two states, said a senior official involved in coordinating the visit.

Beyond Islamabad, the delegation will go to Lahore, where it will meet members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and main Punjab business leaders to discuss joint ventures and investment opportunities specific to the sector.

The delegation will then go to Karachi, Pakistans Financial Hub, where it should hold numerous meetings with members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and some of the best business magnates. Discussions will focus on trade, logistics, energy infrastructure and industrial cooperation. The delegation will leave for Riyadh de Karachi at the end of the visit.

Although the visit occurs shortly after the signing of a Pakistansaudi mutual defense agreement on September 17, the officials said that the objective of this delegation is purely economic and is based on previous commitments in the private sector.

In October 2024, a Saudi delegation of 135 members, led by the Minister of Investments, Khalid Al-Falih, went to Pakistan for B2B meetings in sectors such as energy, IT, agriculture, health, textiles and construction.

The two countries have also increased joint participation in international fairs and exhibitions. Earlier this year, 55 Pakistani companies participated in the Saudi food fair, and a new bilateral trade promotion is planned by exhibitions such as The Lifestyle Expo in Riyadh, the unique country exhibition in Jeddah and Saoudie in the construction sector. In Pakistan, Saudi investors are expected to attend major exhibitions such as Texpo and Aga-Ag.

Despite the historic diplomatic heat, Pakistan continues to deal with an important commercial imbalance with the kingdom. In 202223, Pakistan exported goods worth $ 563 million to KSA, while importing goods worth $ 4.19 billion, causing a commercial deficit of $ 3.63 billion. During the first seven months of the year 202324 (July July), exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to $ 394 million, an increase of 27pc against $ 311 million in the same period the previous year. However, as part of the last scenario, SIFC initiatives contributed to a 22% increase in Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia, passing the total volume of exchanges from $ 546 million to $ 700 million.

The main Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia include rice, meat, fruits, vegetables and spices, while imports are dominated by oil products and industrial polymers.

Pakistan now wishes to improve market access to its goods in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries thanks to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) platform. A draft preliminary free trade agreement (ALE) between Pakistan and the CCG was signed on September 28, 2023 in Riyadh. Islamabad hopes that progress on this front will open new channels for trade and investment.

With a GDP of $ 1.1 billion (2022), Saudi Arabia remains the greatest economy in the Gulf region and a central player in the commercial and long -term investment of Pakistans. Managers say that the Pakistan private sector must actively engage with Saudi investors and capitalize on the agenda of the Vision 2030 country, which emphasizes economic diversification and foreign investments.

This visit is a golden opportunity for Pakistani companies to position themselves as reliable partners in the kingdoms, said a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce.