Trump to deploy 200 troops from the National Guard in Oregon as Sue Heads of State | Donald Trump News





The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, ordered that 200 soldiers of the Oregon National Guard will be deployed in the state of Oregon under the federal authority, in a decision quickly disputed by the state managed by the Democrats in a federal trial.

A memorandum signed by Hegseth and addressed to the United States military officer said that the troops would be called to the federal service with immediate effect for a period of 60 days, a day after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to send soldiers to Portland ravaged by war, the capital of the States.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

The Governor of Oregons, Democrat Tina Kotek, said on Sunday that she had opposed the deployment in a conversation with the president.

Oregon is our house and not a military target, she said in a statement.

The Attorney General of Oregon Democrat, Dan Rayfield, put a legal action on Sunday before Portland against Hegseth, Trump and the American secretary for internal security, Kristi Noem, shortly after state officials received memo.

What saw does not concern public security, Rayfieldsaid. It is the arrest president of political muscles under the cover of law and order, to continue a media blow to the detriment of our community.

The National Guard is a reserve military force based on the State in the United States which can be mobilized for an active service if necessary. It generally responds to interior emergencies, such as natural disasters and civil disorders, and also supports military operations abroad.

The demonstrators stand outside the American immigration and customs application on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, [Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images/AFP]

Although the memorandum does not quote specifically Portland as the target of the proposed deployment, Trump, in an article on social networks on Saturday, said that he had directed the Pentagon, at the request of Noems, to provide all the troops necessary to protect Portland ravaged war, and all our ice installations under siege against antifa attack and other domestic terrorists.

Ice, the Ministry of Immigration and Customs Application, is located under the Department of Internal Security.

I also authorize the full force, if necessary, added Trump.

While the Trump administration has promised to repress Antifa, a freely affiliated left anti-fascist movement.

Only a few days before Trumps' announcement on Saturday, a fatal shooting took place in an ICE installation in Texas. An inmate was killed and two others were seriously injured in the attack, which Trump blamed, without providing evidence, on the radical left.

Since his entry into office, Trump has ordered the troops deployed in several states and cities where his political rivals, the Democratic Party, have been in power.

More recently, he also ordered the troops deployed Tomemphis, Tennessee and Chicago, Illinois, after deployments prior to the capital of Nations, Washington, DC and Los Angeles, California.

Despite the repression, the demonstrations against the anti-immigration policies of American governments have continued outside the ice facilities, where defenders say that people are held indugentant and congested conditions, while the Trump administration continues to put pressure for mass deportations.

Protesters gathered outside an ice building in Portland during the weekend, some wearing bright colors.

According to the Oregonian newspaper, less than 100 people stayed during the demonstration in front of the federal building, in the city which houses some 635,000 people, Sunday evening after a previous crowd began to disperse.

Oregonian also pointed out on Saturday that federal officers had arrested more than two dozen people outside the federal building since June, but that most of the arrests had taken place during the first month of protests against the repression of Trump's immigration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/29/trump-to-deploy-200-national-guard-troops-to-oregon-as-state-leaders-sue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos