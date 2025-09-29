The best diplomats in North Korea, China agrees to deepen links and resist hegemonism





Seoul, South Korea – The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of North Korea and China have agreed to deepen bilateral links and to resist hegemonism or unilateralism, a probable reference to their decline against the United States. On Sunday, their meeting in Beijing occurred about three weeks after the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the Chinese President Xi Jinping first summit In more than six years and has promised mutual support and increased cooperation. Kim and Xi have already attended a huge Beijing military parade Marking the end of the Second World War, with other world leaders, notably the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Joint appearance From Kim, Xi and Putin, the first of its kind, showed a unit with three potential against the United States, although it is not clear how far China would go in such an anti-US partnership. During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe his Hui cited Kim saying that the strengthening of links with China is an unshakable position of North Korea. Choe expressed its intention to deepen and develop friendly links with China in accordance with the spirits of the Kim-Xe summit, the Central Party of North Korea reported on Monday. Wang said China maintains a firm position that it intends to solidify bilateral links, saying that it is necessary to stimulate strategic communications and exchanges, KCNA said. The Chinese news agency of Xinhua cited Wang saying that China opposed all forms of hegemonism and lends itself to strengthening cooperation with North Korea in international and regional affairs. He quoted Choe saying that North Korea is willing to cooperate closely with China in multilateral affairs, to resist jointly unilateralism and the policy of power and to promote a fairer and fairer world order. The comments probably referred to the separate confrontations of their country with American China for strategic competitions with the United States and North Korea on its nuclear weapons program. KCNA said Choe and Wang had exchanged views of regional and international affairs came to a complete consensus on issues, but did not know. Kim's participation in the Beijing military parade was his first attendance during a major multilateral event during His 14 year old rule. In recent years, North Korea focuses on expansion Cooperation with Russia by providing combat troops and ammunition to support his war against Ukraine. But experts say that Kim now feels the need to improve links with China, the largest trading partner in North Korea and to help the benefactor, because he must prepare for the end of the wars. They say that China, for its part, would like to maintain an influence on North Korea, because bilateral links would have cooled in recent years. The attention turned to the composition of the delegation that China could send to North Korea when it commemorates the 80th anniversary of its working workers in power next month. North Korea should mark the birthday with its own military parade To display new weapons targeting the United States and its allies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/top-diplomats-north-korea-china-agree-deepen-ties-126027122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos