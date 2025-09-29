Girl -AGE -ACEH RAZIA vehicle plate that crossed northern Sumatra, making the atmosphere warmer

Fajar.co.id, Sumut -The Governor of North Sumatra, Bobby Nassence was crowded after having made raids on BL -Plate vehicles that crossed the ACEH -NOTRH SUMATRA border. The BL coded vehicle plate is a motorized plate for the Aceh region. Bobby's action blocked the pace of a BL truck with a crowded BL distribution distributed on social networks. In the video, Bobby and his entourage were seen to discuss with the truck driver. Bobby then declared that the truck driver had reported his superiors concerning the rules of conduct in his region. “If you are looking for food in the north of Sumatra, car and truck plates must use BK or BB as proof of payment of taxes in this area,” said Booby on Monday (09/29/2025). The truck drivers seemed to know nothing about the rule and could not nod their heads when they were talking to the son of Joko Widodo's son. “We are only a driver. About the plate of the vehicle and the tax affairs of our BOS affairs,” said the driver. The action of Bobby to carry out a vehicle plate raid, although aimed at increasing the regional income tax income, in fact, it has in fact collected criticism. Bobby is considered not to understand the rules concerning driving. All official vehicles can cross all regions. Regarding Bobby's viral video, North Sumatra Setaprov General Administration Assistant, Muhammad Suib has downloaded a clarification video. He explained that his party hoped that vehicles operating and owned a company in North Sumatra could use the regional vehicle license plate. The government wants the tax on vehicles to become a regional income of origin (PAD) in North Sumatra. “We must explain that all the vehicles operating in the north of Sumatra who are trying in the north of Sumatra hope that all the vehicle plates are in the north of Sumatra so that the tax on vehicles contributes to North Sumatra Pad,” he explained.

