“ Operation Sindoor on the field of the games '' Modi Lauds team of Indian cricket after the victory of the Asian Cup

The matches of India-Pakistan at the Asian 2025 Cup had been the subject of many discussions throughout the tournament, in particular due to the tension that had broken out between the two countries.

The Sindoor operation was a terrorist offensive carried out by the Indian army in early 2025, along the western border. The operation was declared a resounding success after the army neutralized several terrorist hiding places in Pakistan, in what was a direct response to terrorist attacks in Pahalgam.

In light of the conflict, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the first two games of India against Pakistan, starting with a handshake in which Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart, leading to protests from the intervention of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and even the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The tension was further fed by controversial gestures from Pakistani cricket players. All this added to the tension leading to the Dubai final.

Even after the victory of India in the final, the players refused to accept the Mohin Naqvi trophy, who is the president of the Asian Cricket Council and the PCB. He is also Minister of the Interior of Pakistan.

The Indian remained away from the scene, declaring that they would not participate if Naqvi presented the prices, leading to a delay in the ceremony.

India ended up not accepting the trophy, which would have been taken without formal presentation.