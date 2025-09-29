President Trump shows a new gold decoration of the White House in the video on social networks





President Trump showed the latest goldening in order to adorn the oval office in a strange publication on social networks – insisting that world leaders “panic” when they enter and see bling.

“Some of the 24 highest quality gold karat used in the oval office and the room of the White House cabinet,” wrote Trump on Truth Social Sunday.

“Foreign leaders, and everyone” panic “when they see quality and beauty. The best oval office of all time, in terms of success and gaze !!! “, he wrote, by signing the post” President DJT “.

President Trump has adorned the oval office of gold finishes since his return to the White House in January. Reuters

Trump included a silent video traveling a range of what seemed to be golden wall moldings arranged and ready to be hung in the White House.

The president recently boasted of the gold overhaul he gave to the White House – only so that internet detectives speculate that the decorators had in fact bought wall accessories at home and had painted them in a golden shade.

“People have tried to find a golden painting that looks like gold, and they could never do it,” Fox News said Trump in March. “You have never been able to associate gold with golden painting.”

But the trolls on the internet thought that Trump's decoration team had tried to do exactly that, and reported visible home depot lists showing moldings that remarkably resembled golden gold that recently appeared in the White House.

The products of the home renovation store cost between $ 30 and $ 50, according to The Independent – far from the price of 24 carat gold.

Trump published a video on Truth Social showing a range of gold apparently ready to be placed on the walls of the White House. Social truth

The veracity of these announcements is not clear, however, because the items were not listed on Home Depot or on the manufacturer's website on the post when the post checked on Sunday.

It is not known if Trump published the clip to eliminate the assertions, because he said that the decorations were “the gold of the highest quality 24 of Karat”.

The love of the commander -in -chief of gold is well known.

Its many houses are golden golden, as are its private jets, and foreign leaders have gotten into the habit of bringing him golden gifts. The jokes have even been running for decades that he has golden toilets in his bathrooms.

And this love of gold came with him to Washington, DC – and was put in overdrive with his return to 2025.

The presidents generally bring their own decoration sensitivities when they arrive at the White House, then Trump brought his “Golden Guy” who died Mar-A-Lago to do the presidential manor as he likes, the Wall Street Journal.

This is the golden office for the golden age, said press secretary Karoline Leavitt in the newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/28/us-news/president-trump-shows-off-new-white-house-gold-decor-in-social-media-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos