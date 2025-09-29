Imran Khan's protest trial continues while ATC records more testimonies from witnesses





Rawalpindi [Pakistan]September 28: Despite the objections of the defense lawyers, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi recorded on Saturday testimony of three other witnesses of prosecution in a case against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan linked to May 9, 2023, of violent demonstrations outside the army's headquarters, Dawn reported.

The hearing took place even though the Khan's legal team asked for the cessation of the video liaison trial, insisting that it should be allowed to appear in person. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, resumed the procedure while the defense lawyer submitted a request requesting the personal appearance of Khan, urging the court to put an end to the video connection arrangement under which Khan joins Adiala prison.

The charge of the accusation Raja Ikram Ameen Minhas argued that a similar request had already been rejected and that the defense had not disputed this order before the High Court of Lahore. He said the defense had again made the request “to disrupt legal proceedings”.

The judge observed that he could not interrupt the trial unless a appeal forum sets him out. The testimony was then recorded from three dependent witnesses: Tehzeebul Hassan, Asmat Kamal and Akbar. According to Dawn, declarations of 44 of the 50 witnesses were recorded, with three others summoned for the next hearing on September 30.

The legal arguments reflected the continuous dispute in the format of the trial. On September 19, judge Shah judged that the trial would be conducted in the courts of the courts rather than in Adiala prison, but said that Khan's attendance would be marked by the video link. The decision followed a notification of the Punjab government, citing security problems.

Khan, incarcerated since August 2023, faces several cases. He was charged in December 2023 in the GHQ protest case and officially arrested by Rawalpindi police in January 2024. His first arrest of the High Court of Islamabad on May 9, 2023, triggered national disorders, with state buildings and vandalized military facilities.

During the last hearing, the defense lawyers again asked for a postponement to challenge the video liaison order. The accusation replied that the defense had not obtained an order for the ban on the High Court or disputed the order before an appeal forum.

According to Dawn, the court testified when the defense lawyer left the courtroom, later informed journalists of connectivity problems in the video link arrangement. The accusation said that she was planning to complete her proofs against Khan and other leaders of the Pakistani Party Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) next week, after which the counter-examination of witnesses will begin.

