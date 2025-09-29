Mohin Naqvi wage war in cricket in response to PM Modis Asia Cup Tweet | Cricket news

Mohin Naqvi and PM Modi (PTI)

India fascinating victory with five gates on Pakistan in the final of the 2025 Asian Cup should have been a night of celebration for the champions. Instead, the post-match procedure fell into chaos while the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistani Minister Mohin Naqvi refused to follow the protocol, refusing to India the opportunity to receive their trophy and winners medals. The controversy began when India, citing the position of Naqvis as a representative of Pakistan, refused to accept the trophy of him. ACC officials tried to mediate, suggesting that the vice-president of the Emirates Cricket Council, Khalid Al Zarooni, presents prices instead, but Naqvi blocked this decision. After a prolonged confrontation that lasts almost an hour, the trophy was quietly removed by the organizers while the individual artists, including Indias Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma, were cracked.

India press conference: Trophy controversy, PM message, Naqvi drama, Sky army gesture

Read also: the drama of one hour in Dubai: interior details on the way in which the chief of PCB Mohin Naqvi fled with the Trophy of the Asian Cup after the final of India against Pakistan Fans of the stands expressed their dissatisfaction, singing the Bharat Mata Ki Jai and the Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistani skipper as the scene approaches. The Pakistani team, on the other hand, stayed in their locker room long after the end of the match, leaving Naqvi blocked and visibly embarrassed.

Survey Should sport events be free from political participation?

Adding fuel to the fire, Naqvi went to X (formerly Twitter), responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Congratulations message for Indias Victory with a shocking declaration: if war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats in the hands of the Pakistans. No cricket match can rewrite this truth. The shift of war in sport only makes despair and dishonors the very spirit of the game.

Tweet Mohs Naqvi

Analysts and cricket fans condemned Naqvi to politicize sport and lack respect for the champions. The incident came after the India team has already reported its disapproval by avoiding hand handles with Pakistani players throughout the tournament and jumping the usual pre-Toss photo shoot. Naqvis tries to degenerate tensions continued outside the field, in particular by demanding that Suryakumar Yadav be billed by the ICC to stand in solidarity with the Indian army After Pahalgam terrorist attack .