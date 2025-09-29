(New York) A newly proposed law in China would provide a large legal framework to justify the existing repression and the strength of the assimilation of minority populations across the country and abroad, said Human Rights Watch today. Once adopted, the law could be used to facilitate the intensification of ideological controls, target ethnic and religious minorities, in particular by erasing the linguistic rights of minorities and in favor of control beyond the borders of China.

The article of 62 Bill on the promotion of ethnic unity and progress was submitted to the National Peoples Congress, the China's legislature on September 8, 2025. An official explanatory document declares that the law implements the secretary general Xi Jinpings thinking of an important reflection on ethnic affairs and promotes the common prosperity and development of all ethnic groups on the path of the rule of law.

The Chinese bill on the promotion of ethnic unit seeks to mobilize bureaucracy and society to unite people under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party to the detriment of human rights, said Maya Wang, associate director in Asia at Human Rights Watch. Tibetans, Uighurs and others who speak of minority populations can expect an even greater repression of the government.

The bill prescribes a rigid and uniform ideological framework for China. In his preamble, he affirms an uninterrupted historical continuity of the Republic of modern peoples of China, created in 1949, as a civilization with a history of more than 5000 years which forged a unified multi -thnical nation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi Jinping has increasingly highlighted this story and these specific sentences while adopting ethnic policies characterized by forced assimilation.

The bill formalizes the ideological framework of a common conscience of the Chinese nation in fields such as education, religion, history, culture, tourism, mass media and internet. For example, article 14 orders that the authorities establish and highlight Chinese cultural symbols in public facilities, architecture and tourist sites, including during the name of the premises.

He also directs the integration of such an ideology in urban and rural planning and economic development, such as housing policies that promote ethnic unit (article 23), and during the protection of security of China, such as food and border security (article 34). In addition, article 40 indicates that the authorities should promote the transformation of customs and habits guaranteeing civilization and progress in marriage, and prevent anyone from hindering marriages for ethnic or religious reasons.

While ethnic affairs are traditionally the responsibility of the CCPS United Front Work Department, which, in recent years, has developed in authority, article 12 of the bill mobilizes the state to organize education to guide people from all ethnic groups to firmly establish correct points of view of the State, history, nation, culture and religion. Article 44 would also mobilize businesses and public institutions, including industry associations, foundations and religious institutions which are increasingly under control of the party, to promote the ideology of the CCPS.

Under article 20, paragraph 2, parents and tutors would be required to educate and guide minors to love the Chinese Communist Party, and establish the concept that all ethnic groups of the Chinese nation are a single family and do not teach the concepts of minors harmful to the unity and ethnic unity.

The bill prohibits acts which damage ethnic unity, an overly broad label that the government has long abused to punish the members of the minority community deemed not in accordance with the party policies.

In Tibet, the criticism of the government or the party, such as defending linguistic rights or raising concerns about mass relocations, is often interpreted as damaged ethnic unity and punished by imprisonment under existing laws.

In Xinjiang, the Chinese government justified its cultural persecution and other crimes against humanity towards Uighurs in terms similar to those contained in the bill. Its abusive campaign lasts targets anyone questioning ethnic unity, categorizing certain expressions and peaceful behaviors by Uighurs, such as the study of the Koran without authorization of the State, as ideological virus.

The bill aims to erase the rights of minorities previously guaranteed to use and develop their own language as stipulated in the 1984 law on regional national autonomy, focusing rather on the domination of Mandarin Chinese.

For example, the law of 1984 stipulates that government agencies in minority areas must use one or more languages ​​commonly used in the locality. But article 15, paragraph 3, of the bill stipulates that if it is necessary to publish documents in minority languages ​​and scripts, agencies should support a version in Mandarin Chinese and that it should be clear that the national common language is important. Such practices have already been necessary, at least in the Tibetan autonomous region.

The law of 1984 stipulates that schools which mainly recruit minority students should use textbooks in minority languages ​​if possible and teach in minority languages. The 1984 law is also flexible as to the moment when minority students should start learning Mandarin: lower or upper classes from primary schools depending on the situation. But the bill, under article 15, would oblige preschool children to learn to speak Chinese Mandarin and to be able to master it at the end of their compulsory education, generally at the age of 15 years.

In Tibet, XinjiangAnd inner Mongolia, the authorities have already considerably reduced access to students to education in their mother tongue, despite strong opposition and protests from students, teachers and parents.

The bill also requires ideological uniformity outside of China. Article 17 stipulates that the authorities should propagate these ideas by exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign universities, civil society groups and thoughts. The law notes that it will promote such conscience among the compatriots of Taiwan, referring to the people of the island nation of Taiwan, to strengthen their understanding that we all belong to the Chinese nation and among the Chinese compatriots abroad. Article 61 stipulates that organizations and individuals outside the territory of the People's Republic of China who undermine national unity and progress or incentive to ethnic division will be held legally responsible.

In recent years, the Chinese government has demanded that foreign institutions Refer to Tibet like Xizang, a name of Mandarin for the region. The Chinese government has regularly involved in transnational repression and intimidation of Chinese students who study abroad and members of the diaspora, in particular by threatening their home -returning families to apply such ideological control. In July, the authorities arrested a Chinese student for serious crime to encourage separatism by speaking for Tibetan rights abroad.

The ethnic unity bill is a blatant effort in the Chinese government to control people's thoughts and expression on China inside and outside the country, Wang said. The countries concerned should reject these efforts by pressing the Chinese government to eliminate the law and prevent the persecution of communities of ethnic minorities and their supporters.