Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses the SECIS Foundation Stone 300 MW AC Solar PV Project in Andhra Pradesh – PV Magazine India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the Foundation Stone of Solar Energy Corp. of India LTDS (SECI) 300 MW (AC) Solar PV Project in Andhra Pradesh virtually. The project, located in Ramagiri in the district of Sri Sathya Sai, is the largest SOLAR PV installation self -produced. He will be executed by Amara Raja infra on the basis of the EPC.

Distributed over 1,047 acres in Ramagri and Mutuvakuntla Round, the project is being drawn up within the framework of the CPSU Phase II diagram, Tranche III.

[Under CPSU Scheme Phase-II, government-owned entities set up grid-connected PV projects, with viability gap funding (VGF) support, for self-use or use by other government entities, either directly or through distribution companies (DISCOMs). The scheme mandates usage of domestically manufactured solar PV cells and modules.]

The power generated by the power station will be purchased by Madhya Pradesh Power Management Co. LTD (MPPMCL). The agreement for the outlet has already been executed.

The project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities during the construction and exploitation phases, will support the local development of infrastructure and will contribute to socio-economic growth in the region, said SECI. It should be a model for developing renewable energies led by the public sector which aligns the priorities of national energy on community benefits.

