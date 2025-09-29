Terrified deputies present themselves as a roommate of Big Brother with links with Boris Johnson “risks that disclose breathtaking secrets”

A political influencer who rubs his shoulders with conservative Bigwigs dropped her jaw last night when she was revealed as a roommate from Big Brother.

Emily Hewertson, who has a 167K follow -up on X, is well connected to the Conservative Party – having gone to Boris Johnson for a Christmas Shindig and took advantage of an evening with Nigel Farage.

Emily Hewertson is a director of political events

The 25 -year -old is friendly with the chief of the Nigel Farage reform

It is also well linked to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Emily with Big Brother welcomes AJ ODUDU and will be best in the launch show last night

The 25 -year -old “patriotic princess” revealed that she had asked to be part of the new series of the Itv reality show because “I like to do things for the intrigue”.

There are politicians wiggle at the idea that it flees their secrets on television.

A source said to the Sun: “Emily mixes in high -flying political circles and is friendly with a lot of superior Tories.

“She knows everyone and everything and always keeps her ears on the ground regarding scandalous rumors.

“After having seen it enter the Big Brother house – the most indiscreet building outside Parliament – MPs and staff are likely to be affected.

“There are chatter who fear to get drunk and start to blame about many gossip and secrets that they do not want to make public.

“They don't need to worry, however. Emily is very faithful and knows when to keep your mouth closed.

“She goes there for herself to have fun and meet new people.”

The 25 -year -old was brutally hue a few seconds after being on the screen during the live launch of Big Brother on ITV last night.

Emily said in her intro: “I work for a political event company in Westminster and I joined the Conservative Party at the age of 16.

Big Brother's viewers let flee while the show signs three influencers for new series while raging, it's “like CBB”

“I am for Christmas drinks at Boris Johnson.

“He's like a big teddy bear to be honest.”

The Franc activist supported Kemi Badenoch to be a conservative leader, but recently posed alongside Robert Jenrick – the appellant “the future leader of the Conservative Party “.

She was alsoassociated with the British wing of the turning point of the political groupdelayed Charlie Kirk, who was murdered earlier this month.

Despite the knowledge of his political opinions risked a negative reaction from Big Brother's viewers, Emily proudly insisted: “If you say that you would never embrace a curator, you miss.”

Conservative activist Emily hopes to change the opinions of people in the BB house

Emily qualifies as "patriotic princess"

Emily was drinking Boris's house for Christmas

Emily campaigned for Kemi Badenoch to be a conservative leader

She now supports the Conservative MP Robert Jenrick

Later in the live show, it was revealed that she and two other roommates faced the first night. The result will be announced tonight.

Our source added: “She knew that the expression of her political alliance would cause more harm than good, but it is confident to go against the grain and to be frank.

“Emily hoped that she could even help roommates and viewers to see another side of young conservatives by being herself in the series.”

Last June, Emily was falsely accused of having thrown a Milk-Shake Overnigel Faragein Clacton-On-Sea.

Unique model Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, a unique model,later responsibilityBy saying: My Milk-Shake brings all the boys to the courtyard. Later, she dodged the prison and was rather sentenced to a 13 -week suspended sentence for 12 months.

Emily, a former senior press officer from the House of Commons, said at the time: I am happy that my name was erased, but I hope it is a lesson in reflection before tweeting.

The 25 -year -old – who worked before for the former deputy for Wolverhampton North Eastjane Stevenson for a week before the July 2024 elections were called – added: “I love a fun experience and meet new people. And I suppose that it is only a other crazy chapter of my very crazy life!

“I will certainly bring a lot of noise. But also, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm.

“I can't wait to meet all the other roommates.

“Work in policyI met all kinds of characters, so I am definitely used to a wide range of personalities. But I just like to meet new people and see what they have to offer. “”