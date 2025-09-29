The viral video of PM Modi saying that “TPS will never succeed” is modified and misleading

The viral video saying that Narendra Modi opposed the TPS as a chief minister of the Gujarates is incomplete and published. In his original declaration, Modi said that the TPS could not be successfully implemented without an appropriate computer infrastructure in the country. The viral clip omits this reference, showing that Modi opposed the TPS during his mandate as chief minister of the Gujarates.

New Delhi (Vishvas News). After the implementation of TPS 2.0, two video collages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi are shared on various social media platforms. The videos claim that Modi, as a chief minister of Gujarat, had opposed the decision of the Progressive Alliance (UPA) of the time (UPA) to implement the tax on goods and services (TPS), while now, as Prime Minister, he promotes his advantages.

Vishvas News investigated and found that this statement was false. The viral video, saying that Modi opposed TPS as a chief minister of the Gujarates, is incomplete and published. In his initial declaration, Modi had declared that the TPS could not succeed without an appropriate IT infrastructure in the country. The viral video clip omits this crucial reference to the computer network, which wrongly implies that it was against the TPS.

What is the viral?



Social media SEMA JAIN shared it viral videoWith legend, “Paltu Ram … TPS can never succeed before coming to power … After having come to power, implement the TPS and show the advantages of the country. Now they congratulate the public to reduce TPS. ”

Users of several other social media platforms shared this video with similar affirmations.

Investigation



The viral post includes two different video clips from Narendra Modi. In the first clip, we hear saying: “Regarding TPS, TPS can never succeed.”

After that, a second video is played in which Modi is heard saying: “When the TPS was implemented 8 years ago, a dream of several decades came true. It was one of the largest economic reforms in independent India. ”

The video is shared to suggest that Modi opposed the TPS as a chief minister of the Gujarates, but later supported it after having become the Prime Minister.

We have sought the original Modis on TPS declaration since its mandate as a chief minister of the Gujarates and found a 14 -year -old video on its official YouTube channel.

In this, Narendra Modi can be understood to say: “… Regarding economic reforms, TPS is concerned, the attitude of the Bharatiya Janata party and Gujarat was very clear from the start. A year ago, I had a meeting with Shri Pranab Mukherjee, the Minister of Finance of India, in Gujarat, and I told him that if you were set up a computer network, GST can, GST CanSse, and I told him that my success. And in my presence, he informed his principal secretary to train a working group and immediately organize the safeguard.

We found other reports citing Modi's declaration in a similar context. According to a report and As of June 30, 2017, “a few hours before the implementation of the TPS, the Congress party today tweeted the old videos of Narendra modifying that the TPS can never succeed and that its implementation is impossible without the necessary infrastructure.

Our survey indicates that Modi opposed the Decision to implement the TPS without adequate IT infrastructure. It should be noted that the TPS was implemented nationally on July 1, 2017.

Subsequently, the TPS 2.0 (which in depth reformed the tax slabs) entered into force on September 22, 2025, representing the the biggest change From the original TPS implemented in 2017. TPS 2.0 reduces tax slabs from four to two and requires a 40% tax on luxury products. In addition, personal health and life insurance policies have been excluded from the scope of TPS.

After the deployment of TPS 2.0, PM Modi approached the nation, highlighting the advantages and impact of this global reform. The government's decision to reorganize the GTC occurred in the midst of trade tensions between India and the United States (United States).

To check more, we contacted the deputy editor of standard business chief, Neelkamal Sunday, who confirmed that Modi's declaration in the video is old and edited.

THE Facebook user Who shared the viral video with the false assertion has about 7,000 subscribers.

The reports of verification of facts on other viral complaints related to companies and the economy are in the section of Vishvas business, and videos of related explanations can be found on the YouTube channel of Vishvas News.

Conclusion:



The viral video saying that Narendra Modi opposed the TPS as a chief minister of the Gujarates is incomplete and published. In his original declaration, Modi said that the TPS could not be successfully implemented without an appropriate computer infrastructure in the country. The viral clip omits this reference, showing that Modi opposed the TPS during his mandate as chief minister of the Gujarates.

Complaint examination: PM Modi said the TPS will never succeed

Claimed by: Facebook user Seema Jain

Verification of facts: FAKE

