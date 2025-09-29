History shows a recurring theme in relations between Athens and Ankara: Turkish leaders, what are the secular Kemalists or Islamist Erdogans react to fury whenever Greece brings third parties in bilateral disputes. This means Washington, Brussels or both.

What frustrates the most ankara is when Athens, often labeled in Türkiye as the spoiled child of the West, takes complaints to the Turkish revision of the international to block the regional ambitions of Ankaras.

Erdogans angry with security and F-35

According to reliable reports reaching This vima From the whole Aegean Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has become increasingly irritated by Athens. Despite the open communication channels and the recent attempts at rapprochement, Ankara sees Greece working to block the participation of turkeys in the European Defense Program (Strategic Automy for Europe) and its possible return to the American F-35 hunting project.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has publicly promised at least three times to demand that Ankara raised his War Declaration of Casus Belli, if Greece extends its territorial waters before access to EU defense funds.

On the American front, Erdogans' invitation to the White House by Donald Trump sparked Athens reminders: American sanctions against Turkey remain in force until Ankara deactivates its S-400 Russian missiles. At the same time, the Greek American lobby continues to press the congress to prevent Turkey from the F-35 program.

The meeting that collapsed before starting

In this context, anticipation was built for a face -to -face meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan in New York at the United Nations General Assembly.

But the atmosphere was embittered even before the leaders shake hands. The Turkish media fell on the Greek positions on the safe and the F-35, while the tension increased in Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, where the American energy giant chevron had just entered the offshore Greek blocks south of the disputes in the region of the region of the region.

In the end, the summit was postponed to turkeys asked for a clumsy diplomatic decision that Hénènes for the first time minimized, citing crowded schedules and a last -minute Gaza conference organized by Trump. However, in a few hours, Turkish daily Nationality Ankara said Ankara was offended by the early flight of the date of the meeting. Shortly after, a source of Greek government senior confirmed the evidence: the meeting would not occur.

Cracks in calm waters

The two parties had initially agreed to announce the meeting jointly, a standard practice in the recent Greek diplomacy. But the postponement has created a visible fault. Even the efforts of the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gérapetrite and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, whose rear bands had proven effective in the past, failed this time.

For Athens, the explanation of time conflicts sounded hollow. The impression was clear: Erdogan reported dissatisfaction, using the stage of the United Nations General Assembly to play a power game.

Erdogans Confidence in the Trump era

The Turkish president arrived in New York with increasing insurance. With a Trump White House meeting in sight, Erdogan considered it a chance to reset the Usturkey links after the years of Pierre de l'ége Biden. He also counted on the swivel geographic turkeys of the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East a moment of displacement of Western priorities.

European capitals are also increasingly treating Turkey as essential in discussions on defense and regional security. NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, even praised the turkey defense industry, noting that American factories in Texas could not work without close cooperation with Turkish companies. Ankara has not lost time to transform this into a slogan: from Texas to Ankara.

The Greek dilemma

Mitsotakis used his United Nations speech to internationalize the BELLI casus turkeys, insisting that he has no place between neighbors and friends and exhorting diplomacy on arms. However, Athens faces a strategic dilemma: how far should it take place to block the Ankaras path to the west without rekindling the crisis in its own right?

For the moment, Greece is based on the Chevron agreement south of Crete as proof of support from us for its maritime claims. It links turmoil access to secure funds for the abolition of the threat of war. And it works tirelessly in the Greek American hall to keep Ankara out of the F-35 program, because Athens plans to receive its first draft in 2028.

But the balance is precarious. As a experienced Greek diplomat recalled it: Erdogan never forgets. After meeting Mitsotakis in Istanbul in 2022, the Greek chief made a historic speech at the United States Congress shortly, urging legislators never to approve new fighter planes for Turkey. For Erdogan, these injuries remain open.

What comes then

The failed summit in New York has revealed how fragile the so-called calm waters are fragile. With Ankara with influence in Washington and Brussels, Athens could soon face a striking choice: either adapt to turkeys to risk a return to the era of the open confrontation.