



First meeting of the PH-Indonesia Energy Working Group which successfully met in Jakarta JAKARTA September 29, 2025 A delegation from the Ministry of Energy visited Jakarta to attend the convention of the 1st meeting of the Energy Working Group of the Philippines-Indonesia organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of September 16 to 18, 2025. The under-secretary of the Ministry of Energy (DOE) Philippine Alessandro O. Sales led the Philippine delegation. The second secretary and consul Marica S. Yambao and the commercial advisor Jollan Llaneza praised the delegation during their call to courtesy at the Filipino Embassy and also participated in the working group meeting. The working group's meeting has enabled both parties to exchange best practices in achieving energy security, as well as exploring opportunities for strengthening the capacity of the two countries to exploit other energy sources. Part of the activities of the meeting of the Energy Working Group of the Philippines-Indonesia includes a study visit to Jakartas Energy Facilities. The summons of the 1st meeting of working groups on the energy of the Philippines-Indonesia and its related activities are part of the important results of the Memorandum of understanding between the Department of Energy of the Republic of the Philippines and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia in cooperation in the energy field, which was signed on January 1024. END For more information, visit https://www.jakartape.dfa.gov.ph, https://www.philembjkt.com,, https://facebook.com/phlinindonesia/,, https://twitter.com/phinindonesiaOr https://www.instagram.com/phlinindonesia/.

