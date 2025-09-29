The call of the X-Trump summit augurs well for the global economy

Karachi:

In the middle of the deepening of geopolitical fault lines and a fragile world economy, a telephone call of almost two hours between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Donald Trump on September 19 produced a rare moment of clarity in the most consecutive bilateral relationship in the world.

Telephone conversation – described by Beijing as “pragmatic, positive and constructive” and by Washington as “very productive” – ​​signals a mutual desire to facilitate tensions.

A few days earlier, senior Chinese and American officials concluded their fourth cycle of talks in Madrid, Spain, where they discussed disputed questions such as Trump's unilateral prices, export controls, Tiktok's future and potential collaboration on the fight against money laundering. The main result of the two-day discussions was a “framework” agreement concerning the popular popular sharing platform belonging to the Chinese.

The X -Trump telephone call – The third direct conversation between the two since Trump's return to the White House at the beginning of 2025 – reflects that the two parties recognize the importance of leader leader diplomacy in the chaotic era. The “frank conversation”, the two had covered a wide range of subjects, in particular commercial disputes, the controversy Tiktok, the historical links and their common responsibility to maintain world peace.

The summit call was important both in symbolism and in substance. He came shortly after an impressive military parade that China organized to commemorate its victory against Japan during the Second World War. XI recalled China-US Wartime Alliance and the contributions of the American pilots, saying that the families of “flying tigers” were also invited to the parade to honor their sacrifices in the “anti-fascist fight” in China. The underlying message in Xi's reference was a subtle call for a renewed commitment to peace and cooperation in the turbulent world today.

Beijing remains suspicious of what he considers an increasingly conflictual posture by the United States, motivated by the concern of Washington that an “autocratic” China can seek to upset the “liberal democratic world order” and, ultimately, overthrow America as the dominant world power. This perceived threat informs a large part of the American approach – politically, diplomatically, economically and strategically. This despite the repeated insurance of Chinese leaders that the world is “large enough” for the two powers to coexist in a mutually respectful and cooperative relationship.

The knot of Xi's message was conciliatory: the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China, are able to pursue a symbiotic relationship – provided that Washington abandons a zero state of mind and the two parties undertake to work in the same direction towards a mutual advantage. At the same time, however, the Chinese chief also reaffirmed the position of his country's business on the main bilateral problems. On trade, he warned against unilateral protectionist measures and underlined the need to rely on the progress made in four cycles of negotiations between the two parties.

The last series of conferences was consumed by discussions on Tiktok, producing a “framework” agreement that the United States later praised as a victory. XI, however, has reiterated that Beijing only supports a resolution that aligns on market principles and Chinese laws while serving the interests of both parties. And this position is reflected in the officially disclosed contours of the agreement, which should be a joint venture in which Bytedance, the parent company of Tiktok, will retain nearly 20% of ownership.

XI has also urged Trump to create an environment “open, fair and non-discriminatory” for Chinese companies operating in the United States, stressing that protectionist policies undermine confidence and damage long-term economic interests.

Trump, for his part, took a tone of the same conciliation, describing America's ties with China as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world”. He declared that Washington wanted a “long -term, large and large” relationship with Beijing and recognized the importance of collaboration to achieve world peace and stability. Trump also praised the “Day V” parade on Tiananmen square as “phenomenal and beautiful”, adding a personal touch to the conversation.

It is not realistic to expect that one call will solve deep problems, including commercial imbalances, technological disputes and geopolitical rivalries. Any sign of thaw in their relationships is a welcome development, in particular in the context of a trade war ride by Trump after having returned to the White House and surrounds himself with “China Hawks” in his second administration.

The positive tone between the two leaders resonated far beyond Beijing and Washington. The global markets responded immediately, with the main American stock indices, including the industrial average of Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, reinstalling on renewed optimism concerning the stability of trade.

This market confidence strengthens a broader truth: the American -Chinese relationship does not only affect the two superpowers – it has an impact on the whole world. From international supply chains to climate action, from pandemic preparation to technological governance, cooperation between economies n ° 1 and n ° 2 in the world is not only important – it is essential.

The World Bank and the IMF have always warned of American-Chinese economic decoupling, saying that it presents enormous risks for the global economy because it could disrupt global supply chains, dissuade international investments and ultimately hinder economic growth.

A 2021 IMF study revealed that technological decoupling between the United States and China could reduce world GDP to 5%. A more recent IMF analysis in 2024 has provided that complete economic fragmentation could reduce world GDP up to 7% in the long term – equivalent to 7.4 billions of dollars.

A World Bank report in 2023, however, warned that these figures can underestimate the real impact. He warned that the disruption of complex and specialized supply chains could make certain critical industries unable to operate effectively in a divided world economy.

Any agreement on key issues, including access to the United States to rare land metals and the purchase of Russian oil by China and access to American semiconductor chips, can be unlikely until October, when the two leaders meet face to face on the fringes of a regional summit in South Korea.

The cost of a spiral trade war between the two economic powers would be immense, in particular at a time when the world is mired in a myriad of crises, including the ongoing wars in Europe and in the Middle East, and an increasing political and economic uncertainty. Washington must reconsider his approach and pivot confrontation and confinement towards cooperation and collaboration – not only for the benefit of American and Chinese peoples, but for the greatest good of the international community.

The keys to remember from the call of the Xi -Trump summit is a shared achievement both in Beijing and Washington which, despite the strains of their complex relationship, diplomacy – as imperfect – remains the most effective tool for preventing conflicts and shaping global economic perspectives.

The writer is an independent journalist having a particular interest in the geoeconomy