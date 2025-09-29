The disaster of identity cards is another sign that Starmer has lost it

The reaction against the reduction of the winter fuel allowance built during last summer. Protests against the reforms of the farmers' inheritance has taken time to grow.

Most government policies are never noticed by the vast majority of voters. The few that almost always do for bad reasons usually take weeks or months to build.

The new plans of Keir Starmers on compulsory digital identification were not announced until last Friday and yet two days later, during the first conference of the day of the workforce, they were everywhere. Activists unfolding those who enter the secure area had already printed leaflets against plans. The non-annuality, no farmer protests outside the event, dozens of indigenous identification signs not printed in the crowd. More than one participant who had arrived by Taxi said that their driver had made its doors against the proposals of their entire trip.

These could be rejected as the foam of the conference, or a few dozen very committed activists, without the extraordinary rush of the signatures against the proposal on the official website of the petitions of the British Parliament. Since Friday, a petition of digital identity cards not to be introduced has increased from just over 100,000 signatures to 2.4 million. Sunday evening, he attracted 15,000 signatures per hour while the next most popular petition has collected less than 500.

With the question of digital ID, the government apparently worked on a political mine without the slightest sense that it did. What is particularly strange is that the group of voters that he was probably injured with politics is exactly the one he hoped for it.

Keir Starmer personally announced on Friday that the government would present digital identifiers and that they would be compulsory for anyone who entered employment in the United Kingdom linking policy to governments to show that it is difficult for immigration and to repel the reform.

This was largely a shock for the team that worked on Digital ID, which until that time had been designed as a largely shallow effort to unify data systems and government sharing, in order to facilitate access to public services. The justification for the project had been easier to reserve GP meetings or similar services, which means that people opposed the project when they saw its advantages. It had not been designed as a large profile, not to mention the flagship product, politics, and it did not mainly aim to combat illegal workers.

According to the initiates, decision n ° 10 to make the digital identifier compulsory and to link it to the question of migration occurred at the last minute, as part of a scrabble for the announcements of pre-conference. The launch collapsed almost immediately in contact with the reality that employers already have the legal obligation to ensure that their personnel has the right to work, which is already applied by their identity request.

The ministers were unable to respond to the reason why the change in the type of identification they should ask for will radically solve the problem. In a few hours, several new justifications n ° 10 abandoned the identity program and returned to promise it would improve public services.

But The Big Miss did not recognize the anti-government sequence uniting many reform voters and many voters beyond them too. There is a large conspiracy sequence among these voters, who still feel aspects of the cocovated response have been designed to attack civil freedoms among these voters, fury in terms of vaccination passports or contact tracing is always real. By making digital ID a major problem, Starmer woke up this coalition.

Last week, there was a major fracture in the relationship between Boris Johnson and the reform. Nigel frequently distances the use of the term Boriswave to describe a recent immigrant influx had rabid Johnson, who was out swinging in an interview with The Sun.

Starmer brought together the two, which now sing from the same hymn leaf on the ailments of the compulsory digital identification. Similarly, a week ago, the leader of Lib Dem Ed Davey was trying to swing his party with its traditional civil libertarian roots to support a version of Digital ID, but by making it compulsory and by binding it to immigration, Starmer forced a U-turn. Libs Dems are now against him too.

The survey shows that identity cards are nominally somewhat popular with the British public, but that hides an important fact those who barely support them care about the problem and hold their opinion enough lightly. The hardcore that opposes them very much care about it and is very strong. These are exactly the kinds of problems that cause enormous political noise and huge political headaches.

Starmer linked what was supposed to be a silent series of improvements to digital public services with the most controversial political. He did this by promising that this will help to attack illegal to work a complaint, even his own ministers do not find credible.

He missed the fact that the voters that this should call on the preform-prone are the most likely to hate digital identification. He overshadowed the announcement of the 3.5 billion funds of 3.5 billion dollars.

And he created the government for a large public row of several months on a problem that barely cares about ordinary voters. Worse still, almost everyone at work knows, the conference is also full of people literally and metaphorically heading in their hands on the question.

As a delegate said to his companion on Sunday afternoon, strong enough to be clearly audible at 20 feet in a crowded room, this digital identification thing is just a fuck after fuck at the moment.