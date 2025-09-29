



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote the foreword to the Indian edition of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonis Autobiography. The book, entitled I Am Giorgia My Roots, My Principles, should be launched in India on October 7, 2025 by Rupa Publications. In his foreword, Prime Minister Modi describes autobiography as Melonis Mann Ki Baat, inspired by his own monthly radio program with the same name. “It is not only an autobiography; it is his Mann Ki Baat”, writes PM Modi in the preface to the book, initially published in Italy.

“I am delighted that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote his autobiography, I am Giorgia. Over the past 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life trip. Sometimes their travels transcend cultures. special, “he adds. The PM Modi also rents the autobiography for giving readers an intimate overview of Melonis Journey. “The book gives readers a frank and rare preview of the heart and the mind of one of the European and the most dynamic and dynamic leaders in the world,” he said. Live events

Stressing a link between the leadership of Melonis and Indian traditions, Prime Minister Modi writes: “There are different ways to understand as well as to appreciate the rise and leadership of Prime Minister Meloni. Among these, I can see a strong link between its history and the concept of Nari Shakti, the Divine Energy Femine which was venerated in the traditions of people in many forms.” “” Meloni's life and leadership “truths.” We are linked by shared civilizational instincts such as the defense of heritage, the strength of the community and the celebration of femininity as a director. Our nations are joined in the mind by respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the foundation of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni, “he wrote. “While India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and strengthen the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation. I am convinced that it will be welcomed as a refreshing history of an exceptional contemporary political leader and a patriot. It will be a great honor to have written this avant-share view”, concludes the PM Modi. Meloni, who became the first woman Prime Minister in 2022 in Italy in 2022, had made a state visit to India in March 2023. During the visit, the links between the two nations were improved in a strategic partnership. Managers have maintained close interactions, including a recent telephone conversation discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest. Meloni also praised the role of the India on the world scene, declaring: “I think that can play a very important role”, while commenting on the potential of the India to help resolve continuous conflicts during the session of the United Nations General Assembly. Born in Rome in 1977, Meloni wrote on her childhood in the Garbatella working class district, his ascent in Italian and European politics and the deep influence of her mother and sister, alongside the absence of her father. This PM Modi Foreword adds an Indian perspective to the history of Melonis, highlighting shared values, leadership and the lasting spirit of resilience that transcends borders. Ani entries As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

