WSJ: “Xi Jinping to put pressure on Trump to oppose the independence of Taiwan”





“Taiwan is the key to the Indo-Pacific Strategy”

Some maintain that China's attempt will fail The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the 27th (local time) that Chinese President Xi Jinping was planning to put pressure on the United States to declare his opposition to Taiwan's independence during trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump. Reuters Yonhap News So far, the United States has defined its relationship with Taiwan through “China policy”. This policy is opposed to any unilateral modification of the current situation by China or Taiwan and is based on the peaceful resolution of cross problems (China and Taiwan). Under this policy, the United States has maintained strategic ambiguity by not indicating a clear position on the most sensitive issues of Taiwan's independence and sovereignty. Former President Joe Biden said the United States once defended Taiwan if China invaded, which has aroused controversy as to the American policy towards Taiwan had changed. In response, he reaffirmed the “only China policy” and said that the United States does not support Taiwan's independence. According to sources, President XI is no longer satisfied with this position of the former Biden administration. The WSJ has analyzed that if the Trump administration declares its opposition to the independence of Taiwan, it would signal a transition from American policy of a position previously neutral to a more actively aligned with China, which opposes the independence of Taiwan. This could further consolidate the power of President XI within China. The Trump administration has not yet officially adopted the position not to support the independence of Taiwan. Unlike former President Biden, President Trump avoided making clear statements on the question of whether the United States would intervene if China invades Taiwan, arguing that taking a clear position would weaken the American negotiation position. China's attempts to induce a change in American policy on cross problems will not succeed. According to the Taipei Times on the 29th, a Taiwanese national security official who asked for anonymity said: “China seeks opportunities to weaken mutual trust and cooperation between Taiwan and the United States”, adding “Taiwan, which continues to develop, occupies a key position for stability in the Indo-Pacific region. This is directly linked to the United States. Sun Yun, an expert in China with the American think tank, also said: “China will not be able to change American politics towards Taiwan overnight”, “adding”, however, thanks to continuous and repeated pressure, China will try to gradually destabilize the relationship between Taiwan and the United States. “” Hot choice today

At Daiso, a 20,000 -year -old article costs only 5,000 wo …

The Asia Business Daily (www.asiae.co.kr). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asiae.co.kr/en/article/world-general/2025092909314380141 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos