Imran Khan dissatisfied with the management of the September 27 rally of PTI – Pakistan





The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, expressed serious dissatisfaction with the arrangements for the gathering of the parts of September 27 in Peshawar and transmitted key instructions to management, said his lawyer and secretary of the Salman party, Akram Raja.

Addressing journalists outside the Adiala prison, Raja said that the founder of PTI was not satisfied with the overall management of the rally, which was organized after a 10 -month difference at a reported cost of millions of rupees.

He added that Khan had received complaints concerning dust, poor facilities and poor management on the site.

PTI supporters had also criticized rally arrangements and sentenced incidents of mismanagement and violence against workers.

According to Raja, the former Prime Minister stressed that party officials should take full responsibility and improve their performance.

He clearly indicated that leadership is walking with the people, it will be left behind, he said.

Khan also raised concerns about the choice of place and stressed the importance of avoiding confrontation.

Referring to the incident where the shoes were displayed during the rally, Raja quoted Khan saying that PTI must transport people instead of adopting a hostile approach.

Answering a question about Khans Aleema Khan's sister, Raja said she does not interfere in party affairs but only transmits messages on behalf of the founder of the PTI.

Imran Khan has ordered that party leaders will themselves lead the party, he added.

Raja stressed that Khans' account is pro-state, because he advocates the supremacy of the Constitution and the Law.

Asked about tweets described as anti-states, Raja replied: he has always spoken of constitutional paths.

In the affairs of May 9, Raja said that Khan had firmly opposed what he described as WhatsApp, refusing him constitutional rights.

He said that during hearings, Khan is unable to communicate directly with his lawyers or to confront witnesses.

In the GHQ attack case, a telephone is simply placed before him and the procedures are carried out by him, he said, calling him a violation of the regular procedure.

