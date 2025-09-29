Investigation Covid to focus on the impact of the pandemic on children and young people | News

Author: Aine Fox, Jasmine Norden, Becky Cahill Posted 5 hours ago



School closings and free “Blunder” school meals that ended with an embarrassing turnover with the government of Boris Johnson during the pandemic should be among the issues examined during the coming hearings on the British Survey COVID-19.

It has not been confirmed if the former Prime Minister will be called upon to testify as part of the children and young people, which begins on Monday.

But the former secretary of education, Sir Gavin Williamson, would be among those who are expected to face grilling by lawyers in the coming weeks.

Various questions are expected, including the provision and decision -making around the most vulnerable young people, will be considered as part of the eighth module of the investigation.

The previous hearings in a separate module saw a former key advisor to Mr. Johnson said that the government then governed had made a “huge error” around the free school meal campaign of Marcus Rashford, moving a lack of diversity among the decision -makers.

The then primary minister was informed that “hungry children” were not the starting point when considering the restraint of public finances in the pandemic, said former communications director No. 10, Lee Cain, in a written declaration in the investigation in 2023.

England footballer Rashford led a high -level campaign in 2020 to persuade the government to provide free meals to vulnerable young people in England throughout the school holidays during the pandemic, forcing Mr. Johnson to a somewhat annoying time, having initially rejected calls to extend the system with some good food.

The player was then made a MBE in recognition of his activism, devoting the honor to his mother and promising to continue his work to help disadvantaged children.

The Covid investigation previously heard that Sir Gavin will be called upon to testify in this next module.

In his time in charge of the memory of education, he underwent repeated pressure to resign on his management of school disturbances and fiasco around the rating of students at GCSE and A level.

After more than two years of work, Sir Gavin was dismissed from his role as cabinet in September 2021, although he said at the time that he was “proud” of his education reforms after 16 “despite the challenges” of the pandemic.

Schools were closed to most children in the pandemic in the midst of fears of the propagation of the coronavirus.

In a previous investigation, Johnson said that he had “hated” to have to make restrictions on schools, but defended the decision not to reopen them in the summer of 2020 because it would not have been “practically very easy to do”.

He said that he had “listened respectfully” his many colleagues, including Sir Gavin, who wanted to keep the schools open, but added that it was not a runner “because of the risk of transmission of viruses in these environments.

This last module will focus on the impact of the pandemic on children and young people in the four nations of the United Kingdom.

This will include the way in which children of society, including those who have special health or special educational needs or disabilities of various different ethnic and socioeconomic horizons, have been assigned.

The survey is likely to examine to what extent children and young people were considered to be part of any preparation and planning of a pandemic, and when decisions were made on locking.

Baroness Anne Longfield, who was a children's commissioner for England until February 2021, is expected to testify on Thursday.

She previously described the pandemic as having been a “disaster” for many disadvantaged and already vulnerable children, criticizing the approach of the “indecisive” government and even sometimes “indifferent” of the impact of political decisions.

Before the hearings, she said that children and young people were “often ignored when important decisions have been made” and that many in the generation of children had undergone “devastating” consequences such as anxiety, mental poor health, lost learning and the poorer chances of work and life accordingly.

She told the AP news agency: “Children who were already vulnerable before the pandemic were the hardest affected.

“We owe this generation of children to help them recover from the errors made by the government at the time and to guarantee that children are never forgotten and neglected again.”

Education unions should also be part of the hearings and have asked that the lessons be learned for any future crisis.

James Bowen, assistant secretary general of the Union of School leaders, Naht, said that the pandemic was a time when “the relationship between the profession and the government reached the breakdown”, while Matt Wrack, secretary general of Nasuwt, said that it was clear “many” errors had been committed in the management of the pandemic which “had often made an extremely difficult situation.

Pepe Di'iasio, secretary general of the association of school heads and college heads, said that education providers had felt “poorly supported by the government during the cocovio crisis and were bombed with enormous expanses of confused advice”.

He warned that for any future crisis, he had to be “a particular accent on the guarantee of equity in the planning of future contingency” to ensure that children of disadvantaged families are not more late.