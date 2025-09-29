Politics
Investigation Covid to focus on the impact of the pandemic on children and young people | News
School closings and free “Blunder” school meals that ended with an embarrassing turnover with the government of Boris Johnson during the pandemic should be among the issues examined during the coming hearings on the British Survey COVID-19.
It has not been confirmed if the former Prime Minister will be called upon to testify as part of the children and young people, which begins on Monday.
But the former secretary of education, Sir Gavin Williamson, would be among those who are expected to face grilling by lawyers in the coming weeks.
Various questions are expected, including the provision and decision -making around the most vulnerable young people, will be considered as part of the eighth module of the investigation.
The previous hearings in a separate module saw a former key advisor to Mr. Johnson said that the government then governed had made a “huge error” around the free school meal campaign of Marcus Rashford, moving a lack of diversity among the decision -makers.
The then primary minister was informed that “hungry children” were not the starting point when considering the restraint of public finances in the pandemic, said former communications director No. 10, Lee Cain, in a written declaration in the investigation in 2023.
England footballer Rashford led a high -level campaign in 2020 to persuade the government to provide free meals to vulnerable young people in England throughout the school holidays during the pandemic, forcing Mr. Johnson to a somewhat annoying time, having initially rejected calls to extend the system with some good food.
The player was then made a MBE in recognition of his activism, devoting the honor to his mother and promising to continue his work to help disadvantaged children.
The Covid investigation previously heard that Sir Gavin will be called upon to testify in this next module.
In his time in charge of the memory of education, he underwent repeated pressure to resign on his management of school disturbances and fiasco around the rating of students at GCSE and A level.
After more than two years of work, Sir Gavin was dismissed from his role as cabinet in September 2021, although he said at the time that he was “proud” of his education reforms after 16 “despite the challenges” of the pandemic.
Schools were closed to most children in the pandemic in the midst of fears of the propagation of the coronavirus.
In a previous investigation, Johnson said that he had “hated” to have to make restrictions on schools, but defended the decision not to reopen them in the summer of 2020 because it would not have been “practically very easy to do”.
He said that he had “listened respectfully” his many colleagues, including Sir Gavin, who wanted to keep the schools open, but added that it was not a runner “because of the risk of transmission of viruses in these environments.
This last module will focus on the impact of the pandemic on children and young people in the four nations of the United Kingdom.
This will include the way in which children of society, including those who have special health or special educational needs or disabilities of various different ethnic and socioeconomic horizons, have been assigned.
The survey is likely to examine to what extent children and young people were considered to be part of any preparation and planning of a pandemic, and when decisions were made on locking.
Baroness Anne Longfield, who was a children's commissioner for England until February 2021, is expected to testify on Thursday.
She previously described the pandemic as having been a “disaster” for many disadvantaged and already vulnerable children, criticizing the approach of the “indecisive” government and even sometimes “indifferent” of the impact of political decisions.
Before the hearings, she said that children and young people were “often ignored when important decisions have been made” and that many in the generation of children had undergone “devastating” consequences such as anxiety, mental poor health, lost learning and the poorer chances of work and life accordingly.
She told the AP news agency: “Children who were already vulnerable before the pandemic were the hardest affected.
“We owe this generation of children to help them recover from the errors made by the government at the time and to guarantee that children are never forgotten and neglected again.”
Education unions should also be part of the hearings and have asked that the lessons be learned for any future crisis.
James Bowen, assistant secretary general of the Union of School leaders, Naht, said that the pandemic was a time when “the relationship between the profession and the government reached the breakdown”, while Matt Wrack, secretary general of Nasuwt, said that it was clear “many” errors had been committed in the management of the pandemic which “had often made an extremely difficult situation.
Pepe Di'iasio, secretary general of the association of school heads and college heads, said that education providers had felt “poorly supported by the government during the cocovio crisis and were bombed with enormous expanses of confused advice”.
He warned that for any future crisis, he had to be “a particular accent on the guarantee of equity in the planning of future contingency” to ensure that children of disadvantaged families are not more late.
|
Sources
2/ https://hellorayo.co.uk/hits-radio/uk/news/covid-inquiry-to-shift-focus-to-pandemic-impact-on-children-and-young-people
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Philippine earthquake: dozens of dies and hundreds of wounded in massive vibrations
- Moments of an earthquake 6.9 size hit the Philippines
- Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in four weeks, promises aid to American farmers in the midst of the pricing war
- Donald prevails over the notation of the approval of the Republicans
- Storm Amy is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain in the future | British news
- Trump says soldiers should use “dangerous” American cities as “training ground”
- Sun Devil Football to play Jayhawks in London on the Union Jack Classic
- Priced after criticizing Erdogan, the Turkish journalist loses his job the same day, he became Father Balkanweb.com
- IM returns an asset in distress, explains Kemi Badenoch – Politico
- Will the alleged degree report be revoked? Lawyer Roy Suryo unloads the Jokowi scenario
- Know schedule and where to watch live streaming and broadcast
- A small shot goes a long way – stay healthy during this flu season