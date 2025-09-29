Mohin Naqvi responds to PM Modi after having disappeared with Asia Cup Trophy: if war was your measure of pride





Mohin Naqvi, head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is currently at the center of a huge storm, after his disappearance with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. In the midst of all the chatting and growing noise, Naqvi responded to the remark of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Operation Sindoor on the field of games”. After the fascinating victory of India at five counters at the Dubai International Stadium, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the whole team for his performance in the eight teams tournament, who saw the team maintain their undefeated sequence. Mohin Naqvi reacts to the Congratulations message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India. (AFP) “#Operationsindoor on the field of games. The result is the same – India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players,” wrote PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier this year, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, led to the loss of 26 lives. India then retaliated by launching the Sindoor operation, targeting the terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok). The Tweet of the PM Modi has clearly despised Naqvi when it brought out a war benchmark. The Pakistani Minister of the Interior, who himself was guilty of having mixed politics with the Cricket in the 2025 Asian Cup, accused the Indian camp of playing with “the spirit of the game”. Read also: “ My trophy, my wish '': Mohsin Naqvi put his ego above all the rest, prevented the others from giving the Asian Cup to India “If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats in the hands of Pakistan. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Slipping war in sport is only despairing your despair and undressing the very spirit of the game,” Naqvi wrote in his answer. Mohin Naqvi responds to the Tweet of PM Modi. The Interior Minister of the Pakistani government had to give the title to the Suryakumar Yadav team; However, India refused to accept the trophy of him and Naqvi, in all his stubbornness, did not allow someone else to take the spotlight during the post-match presentation. Consequently, the procedure was interrupted halfway while Naqvi was out of the stadium, taking away the Asian Cup trophy with him in his hotel room. However, these buffoonery did not dissuade the spirits of India, because the team celebrated the victory of the Asian 2025 Cup in style. The entire contingent posed with fictitious trophies in their hand, apparently dragging Naqvi. Naqvi under fire The PCB's head faces criticisms of all corners when it is accused of politicizing sport and degrading the champions. Even before the first ball of the Asian 2025 Cup final was upset, the world knew that India would not accept the Naqvi trophy; However, he has always gone forward and made his presence felt during the dias presentation. ACC officials did their best for the Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board of Directors, Khalid Al Zarooni, intervenes and gave the trophy, but Naqvi blocked this decision. In the Asian Cup, Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Suryakumar Yadav did not show up for the captain's photo shoot before the final. Earlier, after India's victory in the group phase, Suryakumar devoted victory to the Indian Armed Forces. After the victory in the final, the Indian skipper said he would like to give his matches of all matches to the Indian army.

